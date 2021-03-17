Corey Taylor To Return To The Road With Covid-19 Safe ‘CMFTour’

Legendary rocker Corey Taylor has announced his return to the road in the socially-distanced, Covid-19 safe ‘CMFTour’. The 19-date trek across the United States will feature Taylor’s raucous set in accordance will all state health and safety protocol. The tour will also include a supporting performance from the Rock N Rhythm aerialists of the Cherry Bombs.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Wednesday March 17th. All remaining tickets will be available for the general public on Friday, March 19th. Tickets, safety guidelines and complete information can be found – HERE

Corey Taylor ‘CMFTour’ Dates:

5/18 – Tempe, AZ The Marquee Backyard

5/20 – Lubbock, TX Lonestar Event Center

5/21 – San Antonio, TX Vibes Event Center

5/22 – Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

5/24 – Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Outdoors

5/26 – Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

5/28 – St. Louis, MO Pop’s

5/29 – Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

5/30 – Chattanooga, TN The Signal

6/1 – Belvidere, IL The Apollo Theatre

6/3 – Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center

6/5 – Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s Entertainment Center

6/7 – Joliet, IL The Forge

6/11 – Detroit, MI Harpo’s

6/12 – East Moline, IL Rust Belt

6/15 – Dubuque, IA Five Flags Event Center

6/17 – Des Moines, IA Horizon Event Center

6/18 – Wichita, KS The Cotillion Ballroom

6/19 – Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

