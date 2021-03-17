HEY YOU GUYS! Serendipity Brands Set Sail For Adventure With ‘Goonies’ Inspired Ice Cream!

If you are fan of ‘The Goonies’ with a appetite for adventure, super-premium ice cream brand Serendipity Brands has something amazing in store for you! The company has announced its partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, culminating in the release of four new pints inspired by fan-favorite series and movies!

Leading the charge is the The Goonies’ Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad? pint. This adventuresome flavor features chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge covered almonds. You don’t need a treasure map to find it! This amazing creation available NOW online at serendipitybrands.com and at select local supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers including Wawa, Giant, and Hannaford’s across the country.

The “Friends” inspired pint, Central Perk Almond Fudge, also available in stores and online, features decadent chocolate covered almonds and fudge swirls to create a mouthwatering mocha almond fudge ice cream.

The two new pints join a decadent ice cream flavor lineup, including Serendipity’s latest addition, courtesy of newly minted owner and investor Selena Gomez — Cookies & Cream Remix. Other classics include Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie, Strawberry Fields Sundae and many more.

Additional releases slated for release this year include flavors inspired by “CaddyShack” and “A Christmas Story.” Central Perk Almond Fudge is a permanent fixture in the flavor lineup, while The Goonies, CaddyShack, and A Christmas Story will be limited-time releases. Don’t delay as these amazing releases are sure to fly off the shelves!

All flavors will be available at the suggested retail price of $5.99 in local supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the country and online at serendipitybrands.com.

About Serendipity Brands

Inspired by the iconic Serendipity 3 Restaurant, Serendipity Brands is a new line of super-premium and indulgent ice cream influenced by the desserts made famous by this celebrity-loved New York City restaurant. Serendipity pints offer an indulgent mix of flavors that provide an incredible taste, perfect creamy texture and a truly decadent experience in every bite. Serendipity pints are available in an assortment of mouth-watering flavors.

To learn more or find a retailer near you, visit www.SerendipityBrands.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.