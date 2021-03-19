DREAMERS Drop Official Video For “Palm Reader” Single Featuring Big Boi of Outkast and UPSAHL

Los Angeles-based alt-rock trio DREAMERS have rolled out their music video for single “Palm Reader”. The song, which debuted on Spotify’s “New Music Friday” playlist, is an infectiously catchy love song mixed into a world of modern pseudo-spirituality and features the legendary rapper Big Boi of Outkast and acclaimed alt pop disruptor singer/songwriter UPSAHL.

Singer Nick Wold has been a huge fan of Outkast since the early 2000s so Big Boi’s involvement was like a dream for him and his bandmates. The video features Nick with three love interests as he pokes fun at tarot, crystals and magic yet things get a bit weird when a garden hose and lawn mower attack him. Each love interest represents how life always has a way of throwing twists and turns out of nowhere. Big Boi drops a verse at the 2-minute mark with wisdom such as use your “third eye pineal gland / now that’s a birds eye view to always overstand.” In the final scene, Nick magically catches on fire but still can’t keep away from the mysterious girl who has been toying with his heart as he sings “now you’re telling me my future knowing I’ll believe ya / you know I gotta have it / feels like black magic.”

“The ‘Palm Reader’ video is a nice dream gone bad. A strange 80’s suburban life, with a beautiful house and a beautiful yard, and yet our protagonist finds misery and struggle at every turn. He spills his drink. the hose and lawn mower come to life and attack him like maniacal monsters. With performances from the one and only BIG BOI and the one and only UPSAHL, it’s a wet hot summer fever dream, and I sometimes can’t believe it’s real,” states lead singer Nick Wold.

The Palm Reader EP that dropped at the beginning of the month, is the culmination of the band’s hits from 2020 and 2021 and dives deeper into ideas about mortality, gratitude for existence, and the need for knowledge. The project features, “Still Not Dead” ft American Teeth and Wes Period, “True Crime” ft DeathByRomy, “Heat Seeker” ft. grandson and “Teddy Bear.” Dreamer’s were recently featured on Grammy Museum’s Spotlight Saturdays. Also, catch Dreamer’s IG stories where the band hosted a live tarot reading with psychic Maryam The Medium.

CONNECT WITH DREAMERS:

OFFICIAL WEBSITE I SPOTIFY I YOUTUBE I INSTAGRAM I TWITTER I FACEBOOK I VEVO I TIK TOK

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.