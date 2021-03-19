LOCKED IN: Mena Suvari and Jeff Fahey Thriller To Hit Select Theaters and Digital On May 7th!

The official trailer for LOCKED IN starring Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Jeff Fahey (“Lost”) has debuted! The duo star in this heart-stopping, action-thriller LOCKED IN, premiering in select theaters, On Demand and Digital May 7 from Saban Films and Paramount.

Directed by Carlos V. Gutierrez, LOCKED IN follows a single mother who must protect her daughter and herself during a heist gone wrong at a high-tech storage facility. The film also stars Manny Perez, Costas Mandylor, Bruno Bichir and Jasper Polish.

Check out the trailer, official synopsis and cover art below!

Synopsis: Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Jeff Fahey (“Lost”) star in this heart-stopping,action-thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end. After a diamond heist takes a fatal turn, a pair of thieves must entrust their fortune with an accomplice at a high-tech storage facility while they lay low. Hiding the goods within the labyrinth of storage units, the thieves’ inside man pays the ultimate price when he turns against them. Now, hellbent on recovering the missing stones, they seize the facility and kidnap surviving employee Maggie (Suvari), threatening her family unless she helps them. Locked in with nowhere to run, Maggie’s only chance to escape alive is to fight back and stay one step ahead of her captors in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

