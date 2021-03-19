THE HAUNT Debut Official Video For “Love You Better” Single; ‘Social Intercourse’ Ep Drops On April 9th!

THE HAUNT are set to unleash their sophomore EP, ‘Social Intercourse’ on April 9th. In support of the highly-anticipated project, the band has unveiled the official video for their latest single, ‘Love You Better.’ Produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Sleeping With Sirens), “Love You Better” is the fifth excerpt espousing Social Intercourse. Previous preludes, “Brag About,” “Constant,” “Wish You Stayed,” and “Twisted Dream” are feverish meetings of Herculean hertz and emotional currents. The six-song EP arrives April 9 via ONErpm. Get the scoop on the single and indulge in the new video below!

With cascading rain masking streaks on a window pane, a meteor eclipses the grainy frame. Pedals intersect, fully depressed. A light emits from a distance as a vehicle skids through the median. It’s fastidious. It’s furious. It’s unfettered. It’s “Love You Better.”

“And I can’t love you anymore.

And I have tried to,

But nothing seems to work here anymore

Our minds are shaking but we’re set on sticking out the night.

Our hearts are racing, captivated”

A shot of endocrine doused in flames, The Haunt’s message of empowerment courses through your veins.

Written by vocalist Anastasia Grace, she explains, “Have you ever convinced yourself that you love someone when deep down you know they really aren’t right for you? That’s what “Love You Better” is about. Trying to love someone as much as they love you, but you just can’t seem to do it. It’s about being attached to the idea of someone and learning when to walk away from things that aren’t right for you.”

For the visual manifestation of imagination, Digital Cypher assumed the helm to navigate the tension of simultaneously braking and accelerating. Should things stay the same, should they change lanes or should they eviscerate. Tracks and trains, cherries and champagne, petals for armor and thorns in brains, does it end at the beginning or does it hydroplane.

Part murder mystery, part chemistry, part riot grrrl mimicry, it’s a full-fledged distillery of epiphanies.

“This music video is basically a chaotic look into a Haunt style romance. It goes to show that sometimes, no matter how much love you put into something, it will most likely still end in disaster,” says Maxamillion Haunt, the band’s co-founder/guitarist/vocalist.

The group’s drummer, Nick Lewert, added to the proceedings with his stylish cinematic edit, having put together tour recaps for the past several years. Rounding out the quartet is bassist Nat Smallish, whose rock steady rhythms are the band’s figurative (and literal) heartbeat.

Exorcising the color red and a teddy bear with innards to share, the official video was released into the ether via Outburn Magazine, who hosted the exclusive premiere.

Scene bible, Alt Press, an early champion of the band, recently inducted the S. Florida quartet into their ‘100 ARTISTS YOU NEED KNOW’ collection which hit newsstands in early March.



Also stoking embers are idobi Radio, Wonderland, When The Horn Blows, American Songwriter, idobi Radio, Bloody Disgusting, The Big Takeover, and Icon Vs Icon with playlist support from Spotify’s Fierce Femmes and New Noise.

