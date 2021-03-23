GIRLSCHOOL: First Four Albums Reissued To Vinyl Via Renaissance Records

Iconic rockers GIRLSCHOOL will have their first four albums reissued to vinyl via Renaissance Records. All four of the early Girlschool albums are now available for pre-order from renaissancerecordsus.com.

The longest running all female rock band first hit the British Heavy Metal scene back in 1978 and wasn’t afraid of the male dominated British metal community. They soon released their debut album, Demolition in 1980. The album reached number twenty eight in the UK Albums Chart following the rise of the New Wave of British Heavy metal phenomenon.

Girlschool quickly earned the respect from fellow musicians and fans of the British heavy metal scene with their good musicianship and aggressive but fun loving attitude. They we’re heavily involved in working with Motorhead and collaborated on a couple of songs including the song ‘Please Don’t Touch’ for Motorhead’s EP, St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

The band enjoyed heavy media exposure and commercial success in the UK in the 1980’s. They developed a cult following and became an inspiration for many female rock musicians. After over forty years of Girlschool their early albums are being reissued onto deluxe vinyl by Renaissance Records.

Their first four albums Demolition, Hit and Run, Screaming Blue Murder and Play Dirty are due to be released on May 1st.

The album Demolition has been given a refreshing update that pays homage to the cover they used for the 1980 single release of ‘Emergency’. These deluxe 180 gram gate fold LP’s will include extra incentives such as trading cards of the original band, lost photos, lyric sheets and a poster that you will come with the albums when you purchase them exclusively with Renaissance Records.

About Renaissance Records

Founded in 1993 by former Aerospace Engineer John W. Edwards who had a passion for music and a new idea to form a recording label. He focused on the reissuing of classic rock and classic country LPs on CD for the first time. Renaissance Records soon signed licensing deals with EMI-Capitol,

Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and BMG/RCA/Arista. The record label has released recordings from artists such as Rick Springfield, Pure Prairie League, Blue Oyster Cult, Gamma, Roxy Music and Judas Priest.

‘Demolition’ Track List

Demolition Boys Not For Sale Race With The Devil Take It All Away Nothing To Lose Baby Doll Breakdown Midnight Ride Emergency Deadline It Could Be Better Furniture Fire Bomber

‘Hit and Run’ Track List

C’mon Let’s Go The Hunter (I’m Your) Victim Kick It Down Following The Crowd Tush Tonight Hit and Run Watch Your Step Back To Start Yeah Right Future Flash Please Don’t Touch me

‘Screaming Blue Murder’ Track List

Screaming Blue Murder Live With Me Take It From Me Wildlife Turns Your Head Around I Like It Like That Don’t Call It Love Hellrazor When Your Blood Runs Cold You Got Me Flesh and Blood Don’t Stop

‘Play Dirty’ Track List

Going Under High and Dry 20th Century Boy Running For Cover Breaking All The Rules Don’t Call It Love Play Dirty Burning In The Heat Rock Me Shock Me Surrender Breakout (Knock In The Media) 1-2-3-4 Rock ‘N’ Rock

