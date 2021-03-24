Academy Award-Nominated ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ To Hit Blu-ray On May 4th

Academy Award-nominated dramatic thriller “Judas and the Black Messiah” arrives on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film is directed by Shaka King, marking his studio feature film directorial debut, and stars Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal.

The film also stars Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen. “Judas and the Black Messiah” features the Academy Award-nominated song “Fight For You”, sung by H.E.R.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” made history this year by being the first film with an all-black producing team nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category. “Judas and the Black Messiah” is nominated for six Academy Awards, for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield), Cinematography (Sean Bobbitt), Original Song (“Fight For You,” music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emilie II, lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas), and Original Screenplay (screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas). Kaluuya also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture.

“ Judas and the Black Messiah ” will be available for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP beginning on Friday, April 2nd. The title will be available on participating digital platforms where you rent movies.

On April 27th, "Judas and the Black Messiah" will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others.

On May 4th, "Judas and the Black Messiah" will be available on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

The “Judas and the Black Messiah” impact campaign, designed by Participant, is educating audiences with a more comprehensive history of the Black Panther Party, connecting its legacy to today’s movement for Black lives and empowering audiences to join local organizations advocating for Black communities. To learn more, visit www.LiveForThePeople.com.

SYNOPSIS: FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?

BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“Judas and the Black Messiah” Blu-ray contain the following special features:

“Fred Hampton for the People” – The filmmakers and cast discuss why telling Chairman Fred Hampton’s story is more important now than ever before.

“Unexpected Betrayal” – The filmmakers and cast discuss William O’Neil’s complexities and his eventual betrayal of Hampton.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” DVD contains the following special features:

“Fred Hampton for the People”

