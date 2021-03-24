Disney+ Releases Trailer for Upcoming Original Series “Big Shot” Starring John Stamos

Disney+ revealed the official trailer and key art for “Big Shot,” the Original Series starring John Stamos and premiering Friday, April 16th.

“Big Shot” follows Coach Korn (John Stamos) who, after getting ousted from the NCAA, is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and o? the court.

The 10-episode series stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux and features a talented group of young actors including Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

“Big Shot” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series was created and Executive Produced by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett; Bill D’Elia also serves as Executive Producer.

