SUNBOMB: Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet Release Video For “Life” Single

SUNBOMB is the highly anticipated new musical alliance between two steadfast warriors of the U.S. hard rock/metal scene, Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns) and Michael Sweet (Stryper). They have put together an absolute blinder of a heavy metal album, melding influences of classic metal bands such as Black Sabbath and Judas Priest with Tracii’s love of metal subgenres, specifically doom metal. The band’s debut album, “Evil And Divine” is out May 14, 2021.

SUNBOMB has released new a video for the song “Life.” Check out the video below and Pre-order/save “Evil And Divine” HERE: https://orcd.co/sunbomb

Watch the lyric video for the first single, ‘No Tomorrows’ HERE: https://youtu.be/s9qF1ehswQI

Available on CD/LP/Ltd. Ed. Color LP/Digital. Standard Black vinyl is available from all physical retailers. Limited Edition Red vinyl is available exclusively from the Frontiers’ U.S. and EU webstores. Limited Edition Yellow vinyl is available exclusively from Newbury Comics (U.S. customers only).

Initialized and conceived after Serafino Perugino, President and A&R director of Frontiers Music Srl, reached out to Tracii about working on a new musical project for the label, the idea of a classic heavy metal sounding album was born. The music style on “Evil And Divine” is much heavier than what one would expect from these two musicians and is firmly planted in the ‘metal’ category. While Tracii wrote the music for the album, the fact that Michael Sweet has been writing/playing in an increasingly heavier style in the latter era, and extremely well-received, Stryper albums made him a very logical choice to sing for the band. And since doom metal, often known for having powerful singers like Messiah Marcolin from Candlemass, was a massive influence on Tracii’s songwriting here, Sweet’s ability and range were a perfect match.

Tracklist:

1. Life

2. Take Me Away

3. Better End

4. No Tomorrows

5. Born To Win

6. Evil And Divine

7. Been Said And Done

8. Stronger Than Before

9. Story Of The Blind

10. World Gone Wrong

11. They Fought

Line-up:

Tracii Guns – Guitars

Michael Sweet – Vocals

Adam Hamilton – Drums

Mitch Davis – Bass

Johnny Martin – Bass (We Fought)

