WILLY’S WONDERLAND: Nic Cage’s Wild New Film To Hit Blu-ray In April!

Finally, movie fans can get their hands on ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ when it hits Blu-ray on April 14th via Screen Media! The latest entry into the ever-evolving Nic Cage renaissance is directed by Kevin Lewis. The film co-stars Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner.

Check out the official synopsis and trailer below. Most importantly, mark your calendar and prepare yourself for a wild ride!

Synopsis: A quiet loner (Nic Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy’s and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

