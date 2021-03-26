FAME ON FIRE Unleash Deluxe Edition Of Their Debut Album ‘Levels’

Last September, Florida rockers Fame On Fire released their debut album Levels via Hopeless Records just as another wave of global shutdowns were commencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now as things begin to open up and vaccines and treatments are on the rise, the band is releasing a deluxe edition of their acclaimed album. The band comprised of Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) went back to their own studios and began to work on additions that would become the updated version that is now available everywhere. The deluxe edition of Levels ­­features acoustic renditions of “Headspace,” “Not Dead Yet” and the #1 song on SiriusXM Octane, “Her Eyes.” There are also live versions of fan-favorites “ Down” and “Scars Of Love” and an explosive cover of Arizona Zervas’ hit “Roxanne.” The deluxe version of Levels is available in various configurations here: https://smarturl.it/LEVELSDLX.

The tracklisting for Levels (Deluxe Edition) is:

1. Cover Band (Intro)

2. Her Eyes

3. Not Dead Yet

4. I’m Fine

5. HEADSPACE FT. POORSTACY

6. Crazy For Your Crazy

7. Show You

8. It’s Okay

9. Now and Forever Ft. Trevor Wentworth

10. So Sad

11. Down

12. S.O.S.

13. Scars Of Love

14. Headspace (Acoustic)

15. Her Eyes (Acoustic)

16. Not Dead Yet (Acoustic)

17. Down (Live)

18. Roxanne (Live)

19. Scars Of Love (Live)

Fame On Fire have built a loyal fanbase with the release of their album Levels on September 4, 2020. As their reinterpretations of various Top 40 hits brought them widespread attention, Levels brought their unique sound to the masses. The band gets more than a million streams every month on Spotify and have become favorites at Active Rock radio thanks to their consistency to create infectious melodies over memorable musical beds. The band started 2021 releasing a music video for the album favorite “I’m Fine” at the end of January and has garnered nearly 400K views to date. The video visualizes the song’s lyrical message that talks about the internal battle of getting out of that dark place in your head. The video for “I’m Fine” can be seen below:

The band recently released a video for the song “It’s Okay.” That track hits fast clocking in at 1:49 and the video is visually intoxicating in the coloring used and frenetic camera work by Roman Films. The video for “It’s Okay” can be seen below.

Fame On Fire has been writing a bunch of new material and creating ideas for a future release with more information to be announced.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.