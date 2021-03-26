TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY — Johan von Sydow Documentary Dives Deep Into The World of A Pop Icon!

The official trailer for director Johan von Sydow’s TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY has arrived. The film is a biographical documentary about a musician who is not only well known for hits such as “TipToe Through The Tulips” but for his trailblazing personae that paved the way for other rock stars such as David Bowie, Prince, Iggy Pop and Boy George. Featuring exclusive access to Tiny Tim’s diaries, read by the legendary “Weird Al” Yankovic, this film serves as a captivating portrait of one of the oddest stars the world has ever seen. The film is slated for an April 23rd, 2021 theatrical release.

An outcast from a young age, Herbert Khary’s rise to stardom as Tiny Tim is the ultimate fairytale. Considered a freak by many of his peers, Tiny Tim left no one unaffected. His wedding to Miss Vicki on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson was watched by over 45 million Americans, and his queer personality has been celebrated by the likes of Bob Dylan and Lady Gaga. There were plans and hopes that Tiny Tim would be a lasting star, not only a novelty act but one man ruined these plans: Tiny Tim.

The memorable archival footage, exclusive access to Tiny Tim’s intense diaries, the playful and powerful animations and the interviews with his family and friends makes this film not only a captivating portrait of one of the oddest stars the world has ever seen, but also a psychological drama, examining the borderline between insanity and geniality.

Tiny Tim: King For A Day premiered at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival and was an official selection at DocNYC 2020.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.