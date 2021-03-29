Jason Statham 2021
WRATH OF MAN: Jason Statham Reunites With Guy Ritchie High-Intensity Revenge Thriller!

The first glimpse of Guy Ritchie’s action-fueled revenge thriller, ‘Wrath of Man’ has arrived! Hitting theaters on May 7th, the film stars Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei with Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood. Check out the official trailer, poster art and synopsis  for the flick below!

Synopsis: A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Jason Statham stars as H in director Guy Ritchie's WRATH OF MAN, A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Photo credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

 

