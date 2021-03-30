Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal: The Complete First Season’ To Hit Blu-ray In June!

Eat, or be eaten! Kill, or be killed! Get into survival mode with Adult Swim’s #1 prehistoric animated series with the release of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on June 1, 2021. The critically acclaimed series displays a perfect 100% rating by critics & 99% by audience on Rotten Tomatoes, and recently won 3 Juried Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Animation. Travel back in time and binge on all 10 fascinating episodes from the first season and go behind the scenes with interviews from the incredible talent from this wordless series.

The edge-of-your-seat thriller is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($30.99 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: The Complete First also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Coming off an award-winning final season of “Samurai Jack,” Adult Swim reunites with creator Genndy Tartakovsky on a new animated series. “Primal” features a caveman at the dawn of evolution. A dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Behind the Scenes Interviews

INCLUDES ALL 10 EPISODES:

Spear and Fang

River of Snakes

A Cold Death

Terror Under the Blood Moon

Rage of the Ape-Men

Scent of Prey

Plague of Madness

Coven of the Damned

The Night Feeder

Slave of the Scorpion

DIGITAL

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: The Complete First Season is available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

