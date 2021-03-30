STAIND Announce ‘Live: It’s Been Awhile’ Album and Two-Part Streaming Event!

Multi-platinum rock band STAIND has announced that they will be releasing their first album in nine years, Live: It’s Been Awhile, May 7 via Yap’em / Alchemy Recordings. Pre-order the album HERE.

STAIND’s massive single “It’s Been Awhile” spent 20 weeks at #1 and continues to be one of the most played songs in modern rock history. Check out the live version of the iconic track from the upcoming album HERE.

The Live: It’s Been Awhile album will be accompanied by The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents. The series launches with STAIND’s Live: It’s Been Awhile (From Foxwoods) concert, which streams globally on May 1. The Live: It’s Been Awhile album and concert were recorded at the band’s comeback show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October 2019. The never-before-seen concert celebrates the band’s reunion after a five-year hiatus.

“These were the first grouping of shows we played together in 2019, when we were gearing up for what was to be a very busy 2020…that never happened,” says STAIND lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis. “I’m glad we captured that energy here and can share it with those who couldn’t be at Foxwoods.”

STAIND will also be performing their iconic multi-platinum 2001 album Break The Cycle in its entirety for a May 8 streaming event, exactly 20 years after the album’s release. The 20th Anniversary Of Break The Cycle, Performed In Its Entirety takes place at Mill 1 in Open Square in Holyoke, Massachusetts, bringing the band back to their Western Mass roots. Please note, this is a fully virtual event, with no in-person attendance.

“Our first show together in 1995 was at a now defunct bar called the Waterfront in Holyoke,” says Aaron. “We played mostly covers, because that’s what you had to do back then. Turns out The Waterfront is two miles from where we did this. Here we are, two miles down the road, 26 years later, celebrating the anniversary of the album that helped us break though 20 years ago and altered our lives forever.”

Both global streaming events debut at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT / 10:00 PM BST / 11:00 PM CEST on their respective days and will be available on-demand for 72 hours. Watch the official trailer for The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series here:

Purchase tickets for one or both of the STAIND global streaming events at StaindLive.com. Fans can also purchase bundles and VIP experiences, including exclusive merchandise, a custom STAIND guitar autographed by the entire band, and a virtual meet & greet with the band.

After a five-year hiatus, STAIND roared back on the scene in 2019 with a series of electrifying live performances, including DWP’s Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

“Break The Cycle was huge – in 2001 it debuted at #1 with over 700,000 copies sold in its first week – but it’s more than just a hit record. It’s a defining moment for the genre, the way it flows from beauty to heaviness – and Aaron Lewis was the perfect instrument for those melodies, those lyrics. Nobody in the genre could match the dynamics of Aaron’s voice,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “When Staind came back in 2019, they sounded as good as ever, and the fan demand for what the band had planned for 2020 was through the roof. Now in 2021, there’s no way we were going to miss this opportunity to celebrate 20 years of such a pivotal record, and carry that momentum into the next era of Staind.”

In 2020, Danny Wimmer Presents entered the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view livestreams and creating the popular digital series Offstage with DWP. DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

Live: It’s Been Awhile track listing:

Eyes Wide Open (Live) Paper Jesus (Live) Not Again (Live) Fade (Live) For You (Live) Something (Live) Intro (Live) Crawl (Live) Right Here (Live) Outside (Live) Paper Wings (Live) So Far Away (Live) Raw (Live) It’s Been Awhile (Live) Mudshovel (Live)

About STAIND:

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their upcoming album, Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded. www.staind.com

