The Haunt Unleash ‘Social Intercourse’ EP and Rocks Us To The Core!

The Haunt has released their long-awaited ‘Social Intercourse’ EP. This amazing collection of expertly crafted songs was produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Sleeping With Sirens) and will rock you to your core. The band’s sophomore EP contains six preordained chapters but it’s a conversation that will continue for years, decades and generations to come. “Brag About,” “Wish You Stayed,” “Constant,” “Love You Better” and “Twisted Dream” are feverish meetings of Herculean hertz and emotional currents. “Permanent” solidifies the purpose, a curriculum of person-to-person.

Led by singer Anastasia Grace and guitarist/vocalist Maxamillion Haunt, the sibling duo proffer a view of their milieu, “In order to engage in social intercourse, one must consider the other individual to be significant. This situation can be expressed through shared music, laughter, or deep and meaningful conversation. We named it ‘Social Intercourse’ because of the internal struggles we all face, trying to exist in the world how it is right now. Also, releasing an EP during a pandemic is fucking weird!”

Tastemaker, Alt Press, an early champion of the band, highlighted the S. Florida natives in their acclaimed ‘100 ARTISTS YOU NEED KNOW’ collection that hit newsstands last month. Add that to heavy support from idobi Radio, Outburn, and Spotify, who have featured several tracks on ‘Fierce Femmes’ and ‘New Noise,’ the group finds themselves at the precipice of an exciting next step.

With live dates in the works, the band, which also includes bassist Nat Smallish and drummer Nick Lewert, look forward to taking Social Intercourse to the streets, the meet ’n greets, to the masses and real world classes.

Navigating the tension of simultaneously braking and accelerating, should things stay the same, should they change lanes or should they eviscerate. Tracks and trains, cherries and champagne, steel curtains and a higher purpose, does it end at the beginning or does it promulgate.

Check out the cover art and track listing for the EP below: