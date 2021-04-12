Goo Goo Dolls Announce Surprise Extended Play “EP 21”; Dropping On April 16th

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced a surprise extended play titled EP 21, arriving this Friday, April 16th via Warner Records. Produced by frontman John Rzeznik and recorded during the pandemic, the release features stripped-back versions of four fan-favorite tracks from the band’s illustrious catalogue.

See below for complete track-listing information and pre-save EP 21 HERE.

‘EP 21’ Tracklisting

As I Am Feel The Silence Happiest of Days Bullet Proof Angel

With more announcements close on the horizon, the band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS:

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC—”the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. In fall 2021, the band began a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over. With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Goo Goo Dolls remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.