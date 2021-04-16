Dramarama Releases ‘Color TV’ and ‘Cinéma Vérité’ Albums On Vinyl

New Jersey alternative rock quintet, Dramarama has released two of their most iconic albums, Color TV (2020) and Cinéma Vérité (1985) on limited edition vinyl via Pasadena Records. The simultaneous vinyl release of these two albums poetically bookends the career-to-date of one of our most intriguing and influential American rock bands. Purchase albums HERE.

Dramarama’s latest release, Color TV received major critical acclaim. Legendary music critic Robert Christgau added Color TV to his most coveted Dean’s List and called the album, ‘the finest of an impressively consistent career.’ American Songwriter said the album ‘features some of lead singer / songwriter John Easdale’s fiercest and most moving compositions,’ and Rock Cellar declared Color TV ‘among the strongest rock releases this year.’

Flash back to the musically groundbreaking mid-80s: “Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)” comes screaming out of tastemaker radio stations coast to coast. L.A.’s KROQ launches this shot heard ‘round the world. This undeniable, anthem-of-angst, punk rock smash sounds as unnerving and hungry as ever. “Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)” is only one highlight of Dramarama’s fierce debut album Cinéma Vérité, perhaps one of the finest blends of British invasion panache and glam influences, to punk energy and back again. Now after a 35-year hiatus, Cinéma Vérité is back on vinyl!

Rooted in distorted grit, punk energy, and American songbook eloquence, Dramarama has always been both classic and cutting-edge. John Easdale (singer/songwriter), Mark Englert (lead, rhythm guitar), Mike Davis (bass), and Tony Snow (drums) – not only preserve but strengthen the spirit that established them as a music-history making force in 1982.

