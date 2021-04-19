Chris Stapleton Wins Album of the Year at ACM Awards; Extends ‘All-American Road Show’ Tour

Chris Stapleton won Album of the Year at last night’s 56th ACM Awards for hiscritically acclaimed new record, Starting Over. Stapleton also performed his new song, “Maggie’s Song,” during the live awards broadcast with special guest Miranda Lambert. Check out video of the performance below.

The accolade adds to yet another monumental year for Stapleton, who will return to the stage this summer with his extensive “All-American Road Show,” including newly confirmed stops at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Theatre, Atlanta’s Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood and Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion among many others. Stapleton will be joined by several special guests throughout the run including (in alphabetical order) The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Sheryl Crow, Caylee Hammack, The Highwomen, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, Kendell Marvel, Wille Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Dwight Yoakam and Yola.

Additional tour highlights include headline shows at Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Madison Square Garden and “A Concert for Kentucky”—a special performance to be held at University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field on April 23, 2022. The concert is the first ever held at UK’s Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert’s net proceeds will benefit Stapleton’s newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.

Tickets for the newly confirmed shows will go on-sale on three separate dates: April 30, May 7 and June 11, all at 10:00am local time—see below for complete details. Tickets can be purchased at www.LiveNation.com. For information on Stapleton Fan Club pre-sale tickets visitwww.StapletonFanClub.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the “All-American Road Show.”

The performances celebrate the release of Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart this past November. Moreover, the album’s title track recently reached #1 at country radio’s Mediabase Chart, only Stapleton’s second chart-topping single as an artist following 2018’s “Broken Halos.” Released this past fall on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here), StartingOver is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life’s simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record landed on several “Best of 2020” lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.”

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 10x CMA and 9x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015’s quadruple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, “Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton’s vocals that make him one of country music’s most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain.” He was also recently announced as the first-ever “Artist-Songwriter of the Decade” recipient by the Academy of Country Music.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”



New Shows In Bold — Tickets on-sale April 30, May 7 or June 11 at 10:00am local time, see below for details.

July 17—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field%%

July 28—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion†

July 29—Gilford, NH— Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion†

July 30—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion† (on-sale June 11)

August 5—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center‡

August 6—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre‡ (on-sale April 30)

August 7—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre* (on-sale April 30)

August 12—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion‡

August 13—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek‡

August 14—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live‡ (on-sale June 11)

August 21—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field#

August 26—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^ (on-sale April 30)

August 27—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^ (on-sale June 11)

August 28—Atlanta, GA—Cellairis Bank Amphitheatre^ (on-sale June 11)

September 16—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+ (on-sale June 11)

September 17—Birmingham, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+ (on-sale April 30)

September 18—Orange Beach, FL—The Wharf Amphitheatre+ (on-sale May 7)

September 23—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts° (on-sale April 30)

September 24—Burgettstown, PA—Pavilion at Star Lake° (on-sale April 30)

September 25—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center§ (on-sale June 11)

September 30—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater% (on-sale April 30)

October 1—Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion%

October 2—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center%

October 7—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

October 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center^

October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena+

October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+

October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center+

October 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center+ (on-sale June 11)

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+

October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+

October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena**

October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater**

October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion**

November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center**

November 5—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center**

November 6—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion** (on-sale April 30)

November 18—Orlando, FL—Amway Center^

November 19—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena^

November 20—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^ (on-sale April 30)

December 3—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum+ (on-sale April 30)

December 4—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

December 5—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena+

April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center^^

April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center^^

April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field##

June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena††

June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater††

June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater††

June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater‡‡

June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena††

June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre††

June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre††

June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater§§

June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

%%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

†with special guests Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡with special guests Elle King and Kendell Marvel

*with special guests Yola and Kendell Marvel

#with special guests Wille Nelson, Jamey Johnson and Yola

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

+with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°with special guests Margo Price and Kendell Marvel

with special guests TBD

%with special guests The Marcus King Band and Caylee Hammack

**with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola

^^with special guests Margo Price and Yola

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

††with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

‡‡with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

