Twiztid Release New Track “By Myself”; Announce Hometown ‘Fright Fest’ Halloween Live Sho

As fans all around the world tuned in to watch Iconic Horrorcore rap duo, Twiztid perform during their epic “Docu-Stream” livestream event, the demented duo thrilled hometown fans by announcing the “Twiztid Presents Fright Fest” live show set to take place at Michigan’s St. Andrews Hall on Saturday, October 30th. Tickets are available now from LiveNation.com.

The “Docu-Stream” livestream event saw two sets from Twiztid, Blaze Ya Dead Homie and ABK and spliced with clips of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide recounting never-heard-before anecdotes from their life-long history as both friends and partners. It was a replacement for the duo’s usual annual show in celebration of the 4/20 holiday, in addition to the livestream the band are celebrating weed day this year by firstly, releasing a surprise, track that came free with any order from the MNE Store yesterday for 4/20.

The track is titled “By Myself” and is accompanied by a lyric video. Check out the video below. Twiztid will also drop their mini-album strictly dedicated to their love of Mary Jane called “Electric Lettuce”, set for release this Friday, April 23rd, pre-order here.

ABOUT TWIZTID

The Twiztid tale is gritty and fascinating folklore, built on self-determination, fearless creativity, and the elimination of the boundaries between artist and audience. The dedicated supporters who stand with co-conspirators Jamie Madrox and Monoxide are more than fans: they are family. The duo remembers what it meant to be part of the crowd before they leaped the barricades onto the stage themselves, and with unrelenting passion and aggression, they’re taking all of us with them.

There’s a rogue’s gallery of hooks, rhythms, and riffs in the Twiztid bag of tricks. For 25 years, they’ve concocted artistic anarchy rooted in the streetwise storytelling sophistication of hip-hop, trance-inducing hypnotic beats, and the seething bite of hard rock rage. Merging horror movies, comics, and a level of depravity and violence rivaling the grimiest of pulp fiction in the annals of Americana, Twiztid is the reflection of a tightly knit subculture and the sound of unbridled id.

Twiztid spin emotional truth into even the wildest of tales, resulting in something endlessly relatable to the alienated and disenfranchised. The music, multimedia, and merchandise originate from their own Majik Ninja Entertainment, headquartered in their native Detroit.

With over a dozen entries on the Billboard charts, 167 million career streams and 148 million Youtube views, Twiztid built themselves into an institution, without the help of mainstream gatekeepers at MTV, traditional radio, or major press. They’ve brought their adrenaline-soaked, unbound artistic mania on the road, with metalcore acts like Motionless In White and on the Vans Warped Tour, all without forsaking the worldwide family they helped strengthen during their initial decade-plus on Psychopathic Records. Twiztid built the connection they maintain with their fiercely dedicated legion of supporters to last and to evolve. Everything Majik Ninja does harken back to that original impulse shared by Monoxide and Jamie Madrox: to make art that swings a big ax at the boundary between audience and artist.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.