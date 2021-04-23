MTV Unveils Nominees For The Highly Anticipated 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards”

MTV announced nominees for the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” (see complete list below).Additional details about the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” including hosts, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

About Nominations:

Beginning today, April 19th, fans can vote for their favorites across 25 gender-neutral categories including “Best Kiss,” “Breakthrough Performance,” “Best Show,” and more by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 30, 2021.

WandaVision (5), Emily In Paris (4), The Boys (4), Bridgerton (3), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (3) and The Mandalorian (3) lead “MTV Movie & TV Awards” nominations.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (4), 90 Day Fiancé (2), Bling Empire (2), Legendary (2), Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (2), Nailed It! (2), Ridiculousness (2). The Challenge (2) lead “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” nominations.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination in the “Best Performance in a Movie” category for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Quarantine’s most bingeable reality TV shows including Floor Is Lava, Love Is Blind, Selling Sunset, The Circle, Tiger King, Unsolved Mysteries, and more are all up for awards this year.

First-time “MTV Movie & TV Awards” nominees include: Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Zendaya (Malcom & Marie), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Eric Andre (Bad Trip), Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America), Aya Cash (The Boys), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Simona Brown (Behind Her Eyes)

Previously announced:

This year, the highly anticipated “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will be an epic two-night Los Angeles takeover honoring the biggest and best in movies and television.

The 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” telecast will air live on Sunday, May 16 from the Palladium in Los Angeles, CA at 9PM ET/PT.

Winners of scripted categories will be announced during 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” Sunday, May 16.

Immediately following, MTV will air the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” on Monday, May 17 at 9PM ET/PT; a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.

Winners of UNSCRIPTED categories will be revealed during the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” on Monday, May 17.

Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost™ (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and SONIC® Drive-In.

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

