Willem Defoe Shines In Abel Ferrara’s Psychological Thriller ‘SIBERIA’ — Watch The Trailer!

The official trailer for ‘Siberia’ has been unleashed. A dark and hypnotic thriller, SIBERIA centers around keeper of a snowbound bar (Willem Defoe) as he is pursued by sinister phantasms in this mind-blowing film written and directed by cult filmmaker Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant).

The film opens in select theaters and everywhere movies can be rented June 18, and on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital June 22nd from Lionsgate.

Check out the new trailer and poster art below!

Synopsis: Clint (Defoe) tends bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn’t understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination — or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces? This mind-blowing psychological thriller is directed by Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) and stars Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

