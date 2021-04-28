THE MISFITS: Official Trailer Debuts For High-Octane Pierce Brosnan Action Thriller!

No good deed goes unpunished in the official trailer and poster art for THE MISFITS from the director of Die Hard 2 and starring Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Mike Angelo, Tim Roth and Nick Cannon! This action-packed thriller is slated to hit theaters June 11th and On Digital and On Demand June 15th. Check out the official trailer and poster art for the high-octane outing below!

Official Synopsis: Even a federal maximum-security prison can’t hold Richard Pace (Golden Globe nominee PIERCE BROSNAN), a brilliant international thief. But his daring escape and high-octane car chase, eluding the FBI and police, ends with him being scooped up by The Misfits, a band of modern-day Robin Hoods. Led by the eccentric and charismatic Ringo (NICK CANNON) with Violet (JAMIE CHUNG), the Prince (RAMI JABER), and Wick (MIKE ANGELO) with Pace’s daughter Hope (HERMIONE CORFIELD)- a mysterious group who do devious things for all the right reasons. The skilled group convinces Pace to join them to pull off the heist of the century: stealing millions in gold bars kept under one of the most secure prisons on earth, owned by rogue businessman Schultz (Tim Roth), and used for funding terrorist groups worldwide. Aside from the money, Pace wants revenge against Schultz, the man behind his incarceration. From LA to Abu Dhabi, it will take supercharged engines, forged identities, multiple cons, camels, nitro and massive explosions to succeed. Directed by RENNY HARLIN (Die Hard 2: Die Harder, Cliffhanger), THE MISFITS brings a new team of outsiders into the world of action-adventure.

