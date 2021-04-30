City of The Weak Release Music Video For “United Hate Division”

Minneapolis-based alt-rock/pop punk trio CITY OF THE WEAK have released their new single “United Hate Division”—a provoking track about the divided state of political and social affairs currently afflicting our country. The effervescent music video provides a satirical caricature of modern politics from both left and right perspectives.

“United Hate Division” was mixed by Chris Collier (Korn, Prong) and produced by Brandon Friesen (The HU, The Kooks, Billy Ray Cyrus) whom CITY OF THE WEAK recently enlisted to record their upcoming yet-to-be-titled sophomore album due this fall. Check out the video for “United Hate Division” below!

The trio are excited to return to stages this summer and have announced the following upcoming festival appearances and tour dates:

City of The Week Tour Dates:

Friday, July 16: Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest w/ Korn, Limp Bizkit, etc.

Thursday, July 29: Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

Friday, July 30: Akron, OH @ Summit Fest w/ Saving Abel

Saturday, July 31: Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

CITY OF THE WEAK was formed in 2012 and have previously released two EPs, a full-length album and have received over 2 million combined views across their 11 music videos. The independent trio have built a loyal fanbase across the U.S. with their intense, passionate live show which has seen them on tour with acts such as Asking Alexandria, August Burns Red, All That Remains, PVRIS, Lita Ford and Tonight Alive as well as appearances at several of the largest rock music festivals including Chicago Open Air, Northern Invasion, Warped Tour, Rocklahoma, South by So What?!, Rock Fest and Rock USA.

