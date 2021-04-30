Travis Scott Announces Return of Astroworld Festival For 2021!

Texas-born, GRAMMY Award-nominated, and multi-platinum hip-hop artist Travis Scott is proud to announce that his Astroworld Festival will officially return this coming fall on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. The third annual music festival is expanding to two days this year due to overwhelming demand as well as rave reviews around the festival’s incredibly curated lineup personally selected by Scott, and an experience that fans have now come to expect from his one-of-a-kind music festival.

Tickets go on sale this coming Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT at AstroworldFest.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now as each of the previous two events has sold out in advance prior to a music lineup being revealed.

With a new creative theme, “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe”, the critically-acclaimed rapper turned mainstream culture phenom looks to once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of Houston. Every detail of Astroworld Festival is an extension of Scott’s personal creativity and unique vision, truly making Astroworld a festival like no other.

Scott is also now confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer as he prepares for the forthcoming release of his highly-anticipated new album, Utopia. The full music lineup will be revealed at a later date closer to the festival. Watch the official trailer for the 2021 music festival via YouTube.

The music festival looks to once again bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of AstroWorld, the legendary and now-defunct amusement park that was located across the street from the current festival grounds after first opening in 1968. As Scott grew up in nearby Missouri City just outside of Houston and attended the park numerous times as a child, Astroworld Festival will once again help relive the magic that was while helping to ultimately make his lifelong dream come true.

Most recently in November 2019, the festival became the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the country, as well as the largest music festival in Scott’s hometown of Houston as the sold-out event played host to over 50,000 fans from across the globe for Scott’s special celebration of hip-hop, pop music, and Houston culture. As Scott himself solely curates and hand-selects the festival’s music lineup, past festival performances have featured some of today’s most sought-after music acts beyond just hip-hop and R&B including Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, among many others.

Two-day GA passes will be available for purchase beginning next Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT on AstroworldFest.com. Astroworld Festival is also offering several premium VIP packages for those looking to elevate their festival-going experience. Interested fans are encouraged to purchase their passes as soon as possible as ticket prices will continue to rise as the festival date approaches.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation. Founded by Scott, the nonprofit organization looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success. Please visit CactusJack.Foundation to learn more.

ABOUT ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL:

Founded in 2018 by GRAMMY-award nominated rapper/singer/songwriter/producer Travis Scott, Astroworld Festival is an annual music festival taking place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Curated by the Houston-area native himself, the festival has become one of the most anticipated annual events in the country. Please visit AstroworldFest.com for more information.

