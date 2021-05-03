SALIVA Unveils Short Documentary Detailing Quarter Century Career

In conjunction with the release of Every Twenty Years, a EP celebrating the twentieth anniversary of SALIVA’s their major label debut, Every Six Seconds, the group has released a short documentary detailing their 25-year journey.

Watch the documentary now via Knotfest or check it out below.

“We felt like it would be cool to give the fans a little peek behind the curtain of the history of SALIVA, so to speak,” says guitarist Wayne Swinny.

Adds drummer Paul Crosby, “Twenty years is a long time ago but I still remember it like it was yesterday. Making this documentary brought back memories of some really magical times.”

At just under 20 minutes, the killDevil Films-produced documentary encapsules SALIVA’s quarter century career, from forming in Memphis in 1996 to rising to fame with Every Six Seconds and the addition of vocalist Bobby Amaru after the departure of Josey Scott a decade ago. The film also includes an appearance by producer Bob Marlette, who recounts his work with SALIVA on Every Six Seconds.

“My decade in the band has been a great chapter in my life,” Amaru says. “This documentary was something we wanted to do for the fans to have an inside look because without them, SALIVA doesn’t exist. The “Every Six Seconds’ record has carried this band for 20 years and more. That’s special!”

The Every Twenty Years EP, out May 7 via Megaforce Records, is made up of six re-recorded SALIVA classics featuring vocalist Bobby Amaru. Pre-orders for Every 20 Years are available at https://orcd.co/everytwentyyears.

For a preview of the EP, listen to the first two singles, “Your Disease (2021)” and “Click Click Boom (2021).”

Formed in Memphis is 1996, SALIVA released a self-titled a debut album the following year. After selling 10,000 copies of the self-released album, Island Records took notice of the band. Every Six Seconds and its hit singles, the Grammy-nominated “Your Disease” and “Click Click Boom,” catapulted SALIVA into the mainstream and is now certified Double Platinum.

After nearly 15 years, SALIVA parted ways with vocalist Josey Scott. In 2011, Bobby Amaru stepped in to fill the roll, infusing SALIVA with new blood, spirit and an energy similar to that which launched the band’s career a decade earlier. From modern metal to straight up hard rock, SALIVA continues to write in-your-face, anthemic songs, and win fans over through tours around the world with the biggest names in rock and appearances on the main stages at countless festivals and the most well-known motorcycle rallies.

SALIVA is:

Bobby Amaru – vocals

Wayne Swinny – guitar

Paul Crosby – drums

Brad Stewart – bass

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.