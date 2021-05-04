Brad Paisley Announces ‘Tour 2021’ With Special Guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe

Global country music superstar Brad Paisley has announced his Tour 2021,launching on June 5 in Panama City Beach at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which is the first large-scale festival in the world to take place in 2021. His second stop will be Nashville’s 4th of July celebration,Let Freedom Sing!, which is expected to be Music City’s first major event of the year. Special guests on the tour dates will be multi-platinum selling and current ACM New Male Artist Jimmie Allen and Columbia Nashville rising star Kameron Marlowe.

Paisley has partnered with Vanderbilt Health in a national PSA to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine – “Be a Fan. Take the Shot.” “It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people. I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine – there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that Take the Shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather.” — Brad Paisley

A portion of all ticket sales will go to The Store – a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The Store opened for in-store clients on March 12, 2020, following the March 3 tornado that devastated parts of Nashville. The Store was open for only four days when the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread and it was obvious in-store shopping was not going to be feasible. A new plan was needed and staff, partners and volunteers all worked diligently to reach people in need as they were sheltered at home. A home delivery system for the elderly was immediately put in place and curbside pick-up was implemented. The weekly deliveries are currently capped at 450 households and curbside pickup is at 200 per week. This is six times the initial projection and equals to over 1.3 million meals distributed. For more information on The Storego to www.thestore.org.

Brad Paisley Tour 2021 dates:

*June 5 – Panama City Beach, FL – Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

*July 4 – Nashville, TN – Let Freedom Sing! Music City – Downtown

July 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

**July 17 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 22 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

***August 9 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

August 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

*August 21 – Lima, OH – Allen County Fair

August 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11 – Clarkson, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

**September 23 – Doswell, VA – After Hours at The Meadow Event Park

****September 24 – West Springfield, MA – Court of Honor Stage

****September 26 – Bloomsburg, PA – Bloomsburg Fair

September 30 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

October 1 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM – ISLETA Amphitheatre

October 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

*Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists

** Paisley only

***co-headline with Lynyrd Skynyrd

****Jordan Davis only

ABOUT BRAD PAISLEY:

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The 2010 CMA Entertainer of the Year’s past works have amassed over 3.9 billion on-demand streams. Paisley continues to collaborate with Peyton Manning in a multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide insurance.In 2015, the global superstar partnered with Boot Barn® to develop Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley,an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts. A prolific entertainer, Paisley’s first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, aired on ABC in December 2019 and has garnered over 18.1 million viewers to date. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. For more information, visit www.thestore.org.

