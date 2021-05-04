First Trailer For Jason William Lee’s ‘FUNHOUSE’ Delivers Thrills and Chills!

Magnet Releasing has unveiled the first official trailer for FUNHOUSE, along with some chilling poster art and the official synopsis for the film. Written and directed by Jason William Lee (The Evil in Us), ‘Funhouse’ stars Valter Skarsgård, Gigi Saul Guerrero and Khamisa Wilsher. The film is slated to hit theaters and On Demand on May 28th, 2021.

Official Synopsis: Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the Funhouse, an online ‘Big Brother’ style reality show. To rebrand his image and tarnished reputation, Kasper reluctantly accepts the offer. Together with 7 other C-list celebrities from around the globe he will compete for the prize of 5 million dollars. At first, the Funhouse is just as the name suggests, full of wild times, budding friendships, love connections and brewing rivalries. To everyone’s surprise, the fun quickly turns into misery when the first challenge leaves one of the contestants brutally murdered.

