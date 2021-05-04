Four Fan-Favorite IFC Films Titles Make Their Blu-ray Debuts June 2021!

From a father-son drama breaking abusive cycles, to a horror film following a mourning wife and an unborn child, to a thriller following a family living in the remote wilderness, and a biographical film on singer David Bowie’s creation of his alter ego Ziggy Stardust, Shout! Factory, in conjunction with IFC Films, brings something for all movie lovers this June. Embattled will be released on Blu-ray and DVD June 1, 2021, Kindred June 15, 2021, Hunter Hunter June 22, 2021, and Stardust on June 29, 2021. Fans of these films can pre-order their copies now on ShoutFactory.com

In Embattled, Cash (Stephen Dorff) has channeled his aggression to become a World Champion MMA fighter. Now accustomed to wealth, adulation and global popularity, he faces a new challenge when his second son is born with Williams Syndrome. But this time, rather than stand and fight, he runs. While Cash continues to make his fortune in the ring, his eldest son Jett (Darren Mann) becomes the caregiver to his younger brother Quinn (Colin McKenna). When Jett decides to follow his father’s fighting footsteps, he faces his past head on, embarking on a course inevitably pitting father versus son in a battle which, no matter the outcome, neither can win.

Embattled will be available June 1, 2021.

After the death of her boyfriend, vulnerable mother-to-be Charlotte (Tamara Lawrance) is taken in by her deceased partner’s mother, Margaret (Fiona Shaw), and stepbrother, Thomas (Jack Lawson) in Kindred. But Charlotte’s source of comfort soon turns to terror as her benefactors begin to appear increasingly obsessed with her every move. Plagued by mysterious hallucinations, Charlotte finds her suspicions raging with palpable fear about Margaret and Thomas’s intentions for her unborn child.

This release will be available June 15, 2021 and will also include a commentary by Director Joe Marcantonio as a bonus feature.

“An extraordinary entry in the modern horror canon, Hunter Hunter is a heart-stopping, deep-woods thriller that will stick with you no matter where you are” Richard Whittaker, Austin Chronicle.

In the remote wilderness, fur trapper Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa, Idle Hands, The Fanatic) and his family struggle to make ends meet. Believing their traps are being hunted by a returning rogue wolf, Joseph leaves his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan, Unspeakable) and daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell, The Midnight Man) on their own as he launches a determined search to catch the apex predator in the act. Growing increasingly anxious as Joseph’s absence continues on, Anne reaches new depths of paranoia when a mysterious and severely injured man appears on her doorstep — and soon the threat of a predator in the woods becomes a threat much closer to home.

Hunter Hunter will be available June 22, 2021.

Anchored by two stellar performances from Johnny Flynn and Marc Maron, Stardust offers an intimate glimpse into the moments that inspired the creation of David Bowie’s first and most memorable alter-ego, illuminating the turning point that cemented his legacy as one of the world’s greatest cultural icons. Stateside, Bowie is quickly met with an audience that’s not yet ready for him. During the tumultuous journey, Bowie slowly begins to realize a need to reinvent himself in order to truly become himself; it’s with that realization that his iconic, celestial alter-ego Ziggy Stardust is born.

Stardust will be available June 29, 2021.

