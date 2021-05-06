Rakim Announces ‘Thank You World Of Hip Hop’ Livestream Concert Presented By Moment House

Hip-Hop Icon Rakim has announced Thank You World of Hip Hop, a special upcoming livestream concert presented by the premium digital live platform Moment House. Airing globally on Thursday, May 13th and Friday, May 14th (depending on territory), the event will feature Rakim’s first public performance in over a year as he brings together both virtual and live audience (under precautions protocol) to say a collective “Thank You” for supporting one another during our current challenges. Additional music by DJ Flemingo and hosting duties by VH1’s Richie Dollaz. Tickets are available now here.

For one night only, Rakim’s moment will stream exclusively to various regions around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Please see below for livestream dates and times by territory:

LIVESTREAM DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY:

North + South America

May 13th, 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

Asia, Australia & New Zealand

May 14th, 6 PM JST / 7 PM AEST

Europe, UK & Africa

May 14th, 6 PM BST

ABOUT RAKIM

In the history of the Hip-Hop, few artists have had as great an impact on the development and progression of the art forms lyrical style as Rakim Allah. Universally referenced as one of the Masters of the Microphone and an influence and inspiration to his peers and followers alike, Rakim first exploded onto the scene with the release of iconic Eric B. is President in 1986 with long time collaborator Eric B. The single marked a turning point in the Rap world – raising the bar for future emcees and revolutionizing the way rhymes are delivered to this day. No serious discussion of the music’s greatest performers is held without a deferential accounting of his achievements, and no serious rap artist grips a microphone without channeling some of his legend.

Rakim’s intricately intellectual lyrics draw their force from his worldly experience, inner faith and progressive contemplation; his liquid and seemingly effortless delivery – often imitated but still unrivaled – from a fire fueled by a deep understanding of not just Hip-Hop, but also the Jazz and R&B influences that have surrounded his family since his youth. His recordings – including the all-time classics Paid In Full, Follow the Leader and The 18th Letter – have sold in the multi-millions worldwide. Billboard, Rolling Stone, MTV and a host of others consistently refer to Paid in Full as “the greatest Hip-Hop album of all time” – a claim that often repeated in audience polls. These Platinum albums line the walls of the Broadway, MCA and Universal labels and, with a Rakim appearance near guaranteeing an explosion of sales, he has been recruited to add his star talents to projects for Alicia Keys, Jody Watley, Damian Marley, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Mobb Deep, Lloyd Banks, Limp Bizkit, Gang Starr and Truth Hurts among many others.

Rakim’s uncanny innovation was the focal point of the critically acclaimed recreation of Bob Marley’s Concrete Jungle and has helped propel movie soundtracks such as Juice, Brown Sugar, the Rugrats, American Psycho and 8 Mile to Best Seller status. His role model status has led world famous brands such as Reebok, The Coca Cola Company, LVMH, Ecko and Sean Jean to choose him as spokesperson.

Now with three decades at the top of Hip-Hop’s Greatest list, the Long Island, NY native not only continues to record for himself, but also works with young artists signed to his own record imprint, Ra Records. With his best-selling memoir Sweat The Technique now available everywhere and recent tributes including being named the #1 Lyricist of All Time by The Source magazine, receiving the coveted BET Lifetime Achievement Award and being nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, keeping the world’s eye on the one many call The GOD EmCee, Rakim Allah continues to lead where others just follow.

ABOUT MOMENT HOUSE

Moment House is the premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more.

Founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted “Moments” by a range of artists including Tame Impala, Halsey, Kygo, Kaytranada, Ruel, BROCKHAMPTON, Yungblud, Grouplove, Bryson Tiller, Flux Pavillion, Omar Apollo and more. They also collaborated on the New Year’s Eve Justin Bieber live stream performance and hosted the live stream for Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala earlier this year. The company is backed by leading investors across Silicon Valley and the entertainment industry, including: Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, Jared Leto, Forerunner, former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, Google Ventures CEO David Krane, Box CEO Aaron Levie, Patreon CEO Jack Conte and Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo and Myles Shear). For more information on Moment House, visit momenthouse.com.

