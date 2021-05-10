Firefly Festival 2021: 4-Day Lineup To Feature Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo!

Firefly is back! The unparalleled East Coast music festival, nestled in Delaware’s picturesque Woodlands, has announced its return in September. 2021 also marks its return to a four day weekend, with performances starting on Thursday September 23rd. The 2021 Firefly Festival, in conjunction with AEG Presents, will feature headlining sets from Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.

The festival’s stellar line up will include performances by

(in alphabetical order):

Almost Monday

Aluna

Anna of the North

Arlo Parks

Atlas Genius

Badflower

Band of Horses

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Binki

Blackbear

Blossom

Cage The Elephant

Cannons

Caribou

Carolesdaughter

Cassy

Chris Lake

Claud

Clever

Clozee

Deep Sea Diver

Denzel Curry

Des Rocs

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

Elohim

Flo Milli

GG Magree and Mija

girl in red

Glass Animals

Gracie Abrams

Grandson

iann dior

Jordy

Judah and the Lion

JXDN

Kenny Mason

Kennyhoopla

Khruangbin

The Killers

Kim Petras

Laundry Day

Lizzo

Lost Frequencies

Lovelytheband

LP Giobbi

Machine Gun Kelly

Madds

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Maria Isabel

Megan Thee Stallion

Michigander

Middle Kids

Missio

Mt. joy

Nelly

Noga Erez

Oliver Tree

ONR

Orion Sun

Peach Pit

Phoebe Bridgers

Portugal. the Man

Positive Movement Drumline

redveil

Remi Wolf

REZZ

Ritt Momney

Roddy Ricch

Role Model

Royal & The Serpent

Rossy

Rozet

Serena Isioma

Slander

$NOT

Sofi Tukker

St. Panther

Still Woozy

Sub Urban

Surf Mesa

Sylvan Esso

Taking Back Sunday

Tame Impala

Tate McRae

Trevor Daniel

Turnstile

White Reaper

Wiz Khalifa

Sign up for exclusive presale access at fireflyfestival.com for your chance to secure weekend passes at the lowest price possible! Presale begins Friday, May 14th at 10 am ET.

As the largest East Coast camping festival, Firefly has earned its reputation as one of the country’s rite-of-passage destinations for music lovers across the U.S. With a similar approach to bringing fans the larger than life experiences that helped establish the likes of Glastonbury and Reading/Leeds as must-attend events, Firefly has grown into one of the biggest, most-beloved music weekends in America. Firefly’s return in 2021 will be exactly what fans needed from the live setting they’ve been missing for over a year — incredible sets from iconic artists; the best food and beverage offerings within the Delaware Valley; unique, festival-exclusive moments that only Firefly could provide; and so much more.

Pass Prices Starting At:

Weekend GA: $299

Weekend VIP: $699

With many camping packages and amenities to choose from, there is something for every fan. Camping packages include access to daily yoga, a beach club, silent discos, intramural sports, and permanent showers as well as a farmers’ market and general store. Ranger Stations throughout the campgrounds act as a community resource where festival-goers can access information, find support, and engage in other activities throughout the weekend. Camping Rangers are thoughtful, friendly, caring and informed staff whose sole focus is to ensure a positive festival experience for everyone.

Firefly Music Festival is conveniently located within driving distance from major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, including Philadelphia (under two hours), Baltimore (under two hours), Washington D.C (under two hours) and New York City (three hours). Fans can also take advantage of Amtrak service to Wilmington, Delaware as well as SEPTA and Greyhound bus line service.

Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.

