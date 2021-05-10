Firefly Festival 2021: 4-Day Lineup To Feature Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo!

Firefly is back! The unparalleled East Coast music festival, nestled in Delaware’s picturesque Woodlands, has announced its return in September. 2021 also marks its return to a four day weekend, with performances starting on Thursday September 23rd. The 2021 Firefly Festival, in conjunction with AEG Presents, will feature headlining sets from Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.
The festival’s stellar line up will include performances by
(in alphabetical order):
Almost Monday
Aluna
Anna of the North
Arlo Parks
Atlas Genius
Badflower
Band of Horses
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Binki
Blackbear
Blossom
Cage The Elephant
Cannons
Caribou
Carolesdaughter
Cassy
Chris Lake
Claud
Clever
Clozee
Deep Sea Diver
Denzel Curry
Des Rocs
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Duckwrth
Duke Dumont
Elohim
Flo Milli
GG Magree and Mija
girl in red
Glass Animals
Gracie Abrams
Grandson
iann dior
Jordy
Judah and the Lion
JXDN
Kenny Mason
Kennyhoopla
Khruangbin
The Killers
Kim Petras
Laundry Day
Lizzo
Lost Frequencies
Lovelytheband
LP Giobbi
Machine Gun Kelly
Madds
Madeon
Marc Rebillet
Maria Isabel
Megan Thee Stallion
Michigander
Middle Kids
Missio
Mt. joy
Nelly
Noga Erez
Oliver Tree
ONR
Orion Sun
Peach Pit
Phoebe Bridgers
Portugal. the Man
Positive Movement Drumline
redveil
Remi Wolf
REZZ
Ritt Momney
Roddy Ricch
Role Model
Royal & The Serpent
Rossy
Rozet
Serena Isioma
Slander
$NOT
Sofi Tukker
St. Panther
Still Woozy
Sub Urban
Surf Mesa
Sylvan Esso
Taking Back Sunday
Tame Impala
Tate McRae
Trevor Daniel
Turnstile
White Reaper
Wiz Khalifa
Sign up for exclusive presale access at fireflyfestival.com for your chance to secure weekend passes at the lowest price possible! Presale begins Friday, May 14th at 10 am ET.
As the largest East Coast camping festival, Firefly has earned its reputation as one of the country’s rite-of-passage destinations for music lovers across the U.S. With a similar approach to bringing fans the larger than life experiences that helped establish the likes of Glastonbury and Reading/Leeds as must-attend events, Firefly has grown into one of the biggest, most-beloved music weekends in America. Firefly’s return in 2021 will be exactly what fans needed from the live setting they’ve been missing for over a year — incredible sets from iconic artists; the best food and beverage offerings within the Delaware Valley; unique, festival-exclusive moments that only Firefly could provide; and so much more.
Pass Prices Starting At:
Weekend GA: $299
Weekend VIP: $699
With many camping packages and amenities to choose from, there is something for every fan. Camping packages include access to daily yoga, a beach club, silent discos, intramural sports, and permanent showers as well as a farmers’ market and general store. Ranger Stations throughout the campgrounds act as a community resource where festival-goers can access information, find support, and engage in other activities throughout the weekend. Camping Rangers are thoughtful, friendly, caring and informed staff whose sole focus is to ensure a positive festival experience for everyone.
Firefly Music Festival is conveniently located within driving distance from major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, including Philadelphia (under two hours), Baltimore (under two hours), Washington D.C (under two hours) and New York City (three hours). Fans can also take advantage of Amtrak service to Wilmington, Delaware as well as SEPTA and Greyhound bus line service.
Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.