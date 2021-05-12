Rock Legends KORN Join Forces With STAIND For U.S. Summer Tour!

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum band KORN have announced an epic U.S. summer tour featuring very special guests STAIND on all dates. The tour will see both bands traversing the country this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night [full itinerary below].

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21st. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 23rd.

Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13th at 10:00AM local time, withgeneral on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14thst at 12:00PM local time at www.livenation.com.

A stunning paean to loss and darkness, KORN’s 2019 album THE NOTHING proved to be another historic release for the band. It marked their 14th Top 10 entry on the ‘Billboard 200’ and lifted them into rarified air giving them the fifth-most Top 10 debuts of any rock band in the history of the chart. Led by singles “You’ll Never Find Me,” “Can You Hear Me,” and “Cold,” Noisey declared THE NOTHING“continues KORN’s mission of probing the hidden corners and harsh realities of life within a shroud discordant darkness.” REVOLVER crowned THE NOTHING “KORN’s best album in over 10 years,”while Metal Hammer affirmed the album “recaptures the genuine darkness of their earlier works” in a glowing 4.5-out-of-5 star review. The FADER added, “KORN have never shied away from innovation… the icons have always looked forward,” and Los Angeles Times applauded the “…deep and potent performances from the band, evoking their ever-present rage but also feelings of loss and isolation.” NME affirmed, “This urgent and important record will ensure the veterans don’t get lost in the shuffle.” Once again, KORN redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music as perennial outliers and enduring iconoclasts.

Formed in 1995, STAIND has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million records worldwide. The album Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock history, spending 20 weeks at #1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their new album, Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded.

KORN North American Summer Tour Dates with STAIND

8/5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

8/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/14 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/17 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

8/21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

8/28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/3 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

9/6 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9/11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

* Festival Date

About KORN:

The GRAMMY® Award-winning rock icons created a culture with their landmark self-titled full-length debut. Generations of fans turned the band into a household name with two GRAMMY® Awards, sales of 40 million albums worldwide, hundreds of sold out shows, and over 1 billion streams – unprecedented achievements for a band of any era. Vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier, have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe. Dubbed “the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival” by The FADER , the level of KORN’s reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are “a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now,” attests The Ringer . They represent a new archetype and radical innovation. Their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant as they endure as a raw and real force. Bringing everything full circle, the band’s 2019 album THE NOTHING remains a testament to their sustained impact. After all of these accolades, broken records, and changed lives, KORN are still and forever here to stay.

Connect with KORN:

www.KornOfficial.com

Twitter.com/Korn

Facebook.com/Korn

Instagram.com/Korn_Official

About STAIND:

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide.Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their latest album, Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded.

Connect with STAIND:

www.StaindOfficial.com

Twitter.com/Staind

Facebook.com/Staind

Instagram.com/StaindOfficial

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.