MTV Sets Return Date For “Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ With The Epic Comeback of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

MTV has announced that its powerhouse series Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return with all new episodes on Thursday, June 3rd at 8PM ET/PT. Following a wildly memorable first half of season four, everyone’s favorite roommates return to take their iconic family vacation “Shore” bubble to The Poconos for the first time ever.

Last trip brought the family back together following the infamous bridesmaids’ speech, and now, once again, the roommates are packing up and inviting their friends, family and loved ones for a Jersey-style family vacation. Between engagements, birthdays and gender reveals, there’s plenty to celebrate on this trip. From Vinny getting pro-wrestling-body-slammed by Jenni’s boyfriend and a new definition of “Italian Ice” to the first, and maybe last, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Talent Show, this season features some of the most unexpected moments yet. But the biggest Jerzday surprise comes when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi returns to shake things up.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV as the #1 cable series in its time period, further cementing MTV as the dominant network for Thursday nights.

Jersey Shore, which first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that features such hits as Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore (UK), Gandia Shore (Spain), Warsaw Shore (Poland), Acapulco Shore (Mexico) and Super Shore.

For more information and exclusive content, follow @JerseyShore on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. Use #JSFamilyVacation to join the conversation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Nina L. Diaz and Jacquelyn French serve as Executive Producers for MTV.

