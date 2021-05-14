Corey Taylor Shares Amazon Original Cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Carry On”

Corey Taylor has released an Amazon Original cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Carry On,” available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. On this never-before-heard track, Taylor tackles the legendary opening track to CSNY’s iconic album, Déjà Vu.

“Growing up, the harmonies of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young always captivated me,” says Taylor. “What they could do felt more like superpowers than music. Showing them appreciation is just my way of thanking them for inspiring me.”

Corey Taylor is best known as the frontman for Grammy Award-winning hard rock leaders Slipknot and Stone Sour, and has collaborated with everyone from Dave Grohl to Travis Barker and Code Orange. Last fall, Taylor released his genre-spanning debut solo album CMFT via Roadrunner Records. Incorporating a variety of musical styles from hard and classic rock to punk and hip-hop, and featuring special guests Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie, the album garnered widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Kerrang!, Billboard and NME, who called it “the most fun record the Slipknot frontman has ever produced.”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s Déjà Vu was the most-anticipated new album in America in 1970. More than 50 years later, it’s one of the most famous albums in rock history with legendary songs that still resonate today. On May 14th, Rhino will honor the intense creative journey that led to this milestone album with the release of Déjà Vu: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, an expansive collection that includes a pristine version of the original album on both 180-gram vinyl and CD, plus hours of rare and unreleased studio recordings that provide incredible insight into the making of the record.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary reissue of Déjà Vu, Amazon Music has launched two new [RE]DISCOVER and [RE]DUX playlists focused on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Curated by Amazon Music’s music experts, the [RE]DISCOVER Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young playlist takes listeners on a career-spanning journey of musical discovery, or re-discovery, through the group’s body of work. [RE]DUX Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young places the group’s music in context, highlighting not only their best works but also their influences and contemporaries, as well as the musicians they inspired.

Amazon Music listeners can find Corey Taylor’s Amazon Original cover of “Carry On” on Amazon Music’s Rock Arena playlist. Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa play the Amazon Original by Corey Taylor” in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Corey Taylor, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Corey Taylor is heading out on a 25 date U.S. tour, kicking off on May 17 in Tempe, AZ. Support on all dates is the Cherry Bombs. Dates and tickets available at www.thecoreytaylor.com.