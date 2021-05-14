Georgia Hard Rockers The CEO – Featuring Sevendust’s Vince Hornsby – Set Debut Album Release For June!

Georgia hard rockers The CEO are ready to take on the music world. The band made a soft announcement in March 2020 and a week later, the entire world would be different due to the global pandemic. Now that things are trending in the right direction, the band comprised of Mack Mullins on vocals, Vince Hornsby (Sevendust) on bass, Chase Brown and Beau Anderson on guitar and Joseph Herman on drums are ready to release their debut album Redemption. The CEO draw on various musical influences and puts them on full display on the upcoming debut. Redemption is scheduled for release on June 25th via Rat Pak Records and is now available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here: https://smarturl.it/theceoband.

From the driving guitar riff of album opener “Twin Flame” to the final vocal melody of album closer “Alone and Dead,” The CEO have created a sound that fits right in with Active Rock radio today. Songs like “Behind These Eyes,” “The Storm” and “Casting Shadows” showcase the band’s harder side. The band explore their softer side on “Black Hearts” – the longest track on the album and a song that is sure to be a fan favorite. The first single is the rocking title-track “Redemption” and the song and video will be released in the near future. Redemption was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Alter Bridge, Sevendust, Myles Kennedy, Tremonti).

Album Now Available For Pre-Order Via Rat Pak Records

The track listing for ‘Redemption’ is:

1. Twin Flame

2. Behind These Eyes

3. Redemption

4. Black Hearts

5. Dirty Tragic

6. The Storm

7. Alive

8. Beginning & The End

9. Bourbon Straight

10. Work Of Heart

11. Casting Shadows

12. Alone and Dead

About The CEO:

The CEO grew up on the founders of metal. The musical influences of these men are as diverse as all rock fans. The sound is modern metal music with hook-laden melodies of the 70’s groove rock bands. It’s Pantera and Godsmack meet Breaking Benjamin and Ozzy Osbourne. Their debut album Redemption is being released via Rat Pak Records. The compilation of songs on Redemption are about a lifetime of climbing mountains and finding one’s purpose that ultimately leads you to becoming “The CEO” of your own life.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.