Goo Goo Dolls Announce ‘Rarities’ Album; A New Compilation Album Of Rare & Never-Before-Heard Songs From 1995 To 2007

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced Rarities, a brand new compilation album arriving in digital, vinyl and CD formats on Friday, June 25th via Warner Records.

Rarities is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls’ career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks. Alongside the announcement, the group has debuted the first taste from the record today: “Don’t Change (Live)”, a live cover performance of the famed song originally helmed by INXS.

Pre-orders for Rarities are available beginning today HERE, and complete track-listing information can be found below for both digital/CD and vinyl releases. In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities 2 LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store here.

With over three decades and counting together as a band, this special release provides an incredible panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls’ alternate journey through the past. Raritiesincludes live tracks such as “Let Love In” and “Listen” that were recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, acoustic versions of iconic singles such as “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name”, international releases including a remix of “Long Way Down” by Grammy® award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”, plus many other rare tracks from the vault.

“RARITIES” DIGITAL/CD TRACK-LISTING

Hit or Miss Nothing Can Change You Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix) Name (Live Acoustic) Don’t Change (Live) Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic) Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic) Iris (Acoustic) Slide (Acoustic) Naked (Remix) Black Balloon (Live) Naked (Live) Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL) Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL) We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic) Better Days (Acoustic) Let Love In (Live) Listen (Live) Feel The Silence (Live) Take Me Out to the Ball Game

“RARITIES” VINYL TRACK-LISTING

SIDE ONE

Hit or Miss Nothing Can Change You Long Way Down (Chris Lord Alge Remix) Name (Live Acoustic) Don’t Change (Live)

SIDE TWO

Girl Right Next to Me (Live Acoustic) Another Second Time Around (Live Acoustic) Iris (Acoustic) Slide (Acoustic) Naked (Remix)

SIDE THREE

Black Balloon (Live) Naked (Live) Black Balloon (Live from Sessions@AOL) Broadway (Live from Sessions@AOL) We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)

SIDE FOUR

Better Days (Acoustic) Let Love In (Live) Listen (Live) Feel The Silence (Live) Take Me Out To The Ball Game

This past April, the band released a surprise extended play titled EP 21 via Warner Records. Produced by frontman John Rzeznik and recorded during the pandemic, the project features stripped-back versions of four fan-favorite tracks from the band’s illustrious catalogue.

The band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS:

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC—”the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. In fall 2021, the band began a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over. With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Goo Goo Dolls remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.