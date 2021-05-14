Kara Connolly Releases Lush Alt-Pop Anthem “Something More”

After dropping her debut independent album in 2019, LA-based singer-songwriter Kara Connolly is back with “Something More” and something different. A departure from the sweet and sunny, acoustic-driven pop she established on Life in Rear View, Kara packs a punch and leans into 90s flared alt-pop with her latest single.

“I’m influenced by so many different sounds and artists that I doubt I’ll ever make the same record twice,” she admits. This versatility may be one reason why the songwriter is frequently asked to lend her writing and storytelling skills to other artist’s projects and has landed prime real estate on official Spotify editorial playlists, as well as major film, television, and ad placements with Instagram, Lionsgate, ABC, Netflix, and Showtime in the last year alone.

Our first introduction into the latest world Kara has created, “Something More,” is full of lush instrumentation, a soaring, feel-good chorus, introspective, yet imaginative lyrics, beautiful, layered vocals, and dreamy swells of effects-laden electric guitar.

“I wrote this song when I felt stuck, exhausted, and, quite honestly, depressed. I needed to remind myself that magic and connection are out there somewhere on the other side of burnout. My co-writer and producer, Dan Sadin, and I started working on it right before the quarantine hit. We had written the lyric “Maybe time will stop if I can slowly break it” and then, in a twist of fate, time really did stop in a way. The song took on new meaning for me as we produced it through the lockdown, collaborating via Zoom; I was recording vocals in my closet with scarves and sweaters hanging on the wall to recreate the qualities of a vocal booth,” Kara shares. “It’s embarrassing to admit, but I often find myself in this dark place of falling trap to striving for some ever-moving target and unable to stop out of the fear that I may lose what I’ve worked so hard to build. There’s always something more—to do, to be, to know—but lately I’m exploring the idea that there’s got to be something more than that way of life and all of this also.”

Speaking on the past year, Connolly says, “As we slowly exit this pandemic and return to whatever new normal exists for us, I hope we don’t forget the lessons we’ve learned in isolation. There has to be something more than the paint-by-numbers, work until we’re burned out, constant comparison, and power struggle that we’ve gotten used to and is reinforced generation to generation. There have been a few moments in my life where everything just seemed to make sense and click, as though there is some intricate web, beyond my current understanding, connecting our experiences and us all; that’s something I find magic and beauty in.”

Produced and mixed by Dan Sadin, co-produced by Kara herself (a first for the artist), and mastered by Randy Merrill (Taylor Swift, Lorde, Maren Morris, Harry Styles), “Something More” brings us hope—for a better world and a brand new Kara Connolly record on the horizon.

More About Kara Connolly:

Despite being a wholly independent, self-supported artist, singer-songwriter Kara Connolly ended 2019 nominated for two Hollywood Music in Media Awards (Best Independent Music Video and Best Message Song/Social Impact), on the first-round GRAMMY® ballot for “Best Pop Vocal” album, and ranked in industry insider Music Connection Magazine’s December issue as one of their Top 4 Unsigned Artists/New Music Critiques of the year. The publication wrote, “…when the artist’s voice is this good and her material is both eloquent and commercial, the results are unquestionably label-ready.” Kara had just released her very first record Life in Rear View to sold-out shows at LA hotspots such as The Hotel Cafe and Interscope’s The Peppermint Club, as well as rave reviews in tastemaker publications praising her “infectious,” “unabashedly addictive” and “honest” writing, “powerful” storytelling sensibilities, “gorgeous tone and vibrato,” “relatable” and “invitingly open-hearted” presence, creative visuals, and “empowering” perspective. Needless to say, her devoted supporters (or “Karakeets” as they have so proudly claimed their fandom) had a lot to tweet about.

