Shinedown Announces Fall Tour Dates with The Struts and Zero 9:36

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown is hitting the road and returning to the stage this fall with a string of new headlining tour dates. Kicking off September 10th in Newark, NJ and wrapping October 9th in Orlando, FL, the tour will see the band bring their exciting live performance backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet to arenas in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Houston, Tampa, and more. The Struts and Zero 9:36 will support on select dates.

Fan club presale for their dates with the Struts and Zero 9:36 begins May 18th at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin May 19th at 10am local time. General on sale begins May 21st at 10am local time. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.shinedown.com.

Front man Brent Smith shares, “Our number one priority has and will always be the safety of our audience. We are elated to finally be able to announce the return of live music. We want to thank all of the fans/family for their patience and understanding over the course of the last year and a half. We know the power of music, and song is what brings us together and unites us ALL.”

Additionally, Shinedown has been nominated for an iHeartRadio Music Award for Rock Artist of the Year, which will air May 27th on FOX, broadcasted live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from 8-10pm ET/PT.

Shinedown has also released the second collection of SD Limited, their new premium apparel line. Conceived by Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers, SD Limited has a focus on premium quality lifestyle products, re-imagining, and elevating classic band and concert merch into everyday streetwear pieces. Capsule collections will be made available in limited quantities. The new collection is available now featuring a custom Dixxon Flannel and is inspired by Shinedown’s albums Us and Them and Threat To Survival. Check out the collection at www.sdlimited.store. Limited individual vinyl album reissues, including some albums on never-before-released colors (Leave a Whisper – clear blue, Us and Them – clear purple, The Sound of Madness – white, and Amaryllis – rustic green. Threat to Survival and ATTENTION ATTENTION are pressed on their original, limited edition colors – clear red and clear yellow respectively) are also available at store.shinedown.com.

Last weekend, Smith & Myers – the duo comprised of Shinedown front man Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers – embarked on their sold out spring tour that will see them perform in Nashville, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Omaha, and more as they dive into their new double album, Smith & Myers Volume 1 & Volume 2, out now via Atlantic Records. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed in adherence with state guidelines.

PRESS HERE to watch Shinedown’s Live in London full concert video, providing an up close and personal look at the band’s world-class showmanship. The set features performances of crossover anthem “GET UP,” explosive rock hit “MONSTERS,” “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” and “DEVIL” from their latest studio album, ATTENTION ATTENTION, as well as fan favorites such as “Sound of Madness” and “Second Chance.”

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2021 New Dates in BOLD

September 10 September 12 September 17 September 18 September 21 September 22 September 24 September 25 September 26 September 28 October 2 October 8 October 9 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center * Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Blue Ridge Amphitheater Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center % Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage ~ Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^ Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl ^ (on-sale at 12pm local on May 21) Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^ Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory # Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^ (on-sale at 12pm local on May 21) Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center # Tampa, FL @ 98RockFest at Amalie Arena ** St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^^ Orlando, FL @ Tinker Field ##

KEY: * with Seether, Candlebox, Ayron Jones % with Seether, Badflower, Ayron Jones ^ with The Struts, Zero 9:36 # with The Struts ~ with Zero 9:36 ** with Seether, Candlebox, Dirty Honey, Fozzy ^^ with Dirty Honey ## with Bush, Candlebox, Dirty Honey, Fozzy

ABOUT SHINEDOWN Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and amassed more than 2.7 billion total streams. Recent hits “Atlas Falls,” “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” “GET UP,” “MONSTERS” and “DEVIL” bring their total to 17 No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 16 No. 1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, breaking the record for the most No. 1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Additionally, all of Shinedown’s 27 consecutive career singles have reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, another unparalleled achievement. As part of their “Atlas Falls” COVID-19 relief effort, Shinedown has raised more than $300,000 for Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care. Shinedown’s distinct mix of explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, melodic sensibility and cinematic flourishes colors ATTENTION ATTENTION (Atlantic Records), which has racked up more than 355 million global streams, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations. The album – an enduring story about the resolve of the human spirit touching on themes such as mental health, overcoming struggles, not being afraid to fail and the importance of our human connection with one another – also received major media acclaim from the likes of HuffPost, Forbes, Salon, Billboard, Consequence, Buzzfeed, Grammy.com, Parade, and more, landed the band on Live with Kelly and Ryan and earned them an invitation to 92Y’s prestigious talk series, 92Y Talks, in NYC. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and headlining festival sets. FOLLOW SHINEDOWN Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website | Atlantic Records

