MAMMOTH WVH Releases Lyric Video For “Mammoth” Single

With less than 4 weeks remaining until the global release of the self-titled debut, Mammoth WVH is releasing the sixth song from the album. The song “Mammoth” is now available via all digital service providers today and fans that pre-order the record digitally will get an instant download of the song along with the previously released “Distance,” “You’re To Blame,” Don’t Back Down,” “Think It Over” and “Feel.” Wolfgang Van Halen describes “Mammoth” as the song that most encompasses the overall vibe of the debut album. The song is a driving rock track with inspirational lyrics that Wolfgang sings: “Hey you. Anything is possible. You’re not the only one. Yeah. Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable and prove them wrong.” A lyric video featuring classic black & white footage of people watching TV as the lyrics roll on screen is now available and can be seen here: https://found.ee/MammothLyricVideo.

The long-awaited, self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11th via EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations – including a recently announced limited orange color vinyl available via the band’s online store – can be found here: https://found.ee/MammothWVH.

On the heels of “Distance” reaching #1 at Active Rock radio, Mammoth WVH’s latest single “Don’t Back Down” is currently Top 15 at Active Rock radio in the United States. The video for “Don’t Back Down” reached over 1 million views the week it was released and continues to grow. The video for the song showcases Wolfgang Van Halen performing the song on all of the instruments – something he did throughout the entire debut album. It also illustrates his lighthearted side that fans following him on social media have already experienced. The video for “Don’t Back Down” can be seen here: https://found.ee/DontBackDownVideo.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone,” Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve,” “The Big Picture” and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is. Mammoth WVH made their television performance debuts of the first single “Distance” last month as an electric performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and an exclusive acoustic arrangement on NBC News TODAY. Mammoth WVH has select touring appearances in Texas, Minnesota, Kentucky, and California currently on-sale with more to be announced soon.

The track listing for Mammoth WVH is:

1. Mr. Ed

2. Horribly Right

3. Epiphany

4. Don’t Back Down

5. Resolve

6. You’ll Be The One

7. Mammoth

8. Circles

9. The Big Picture

10. Think It Over

11. You’re To Blame

12. Feel

13. Stone

14. Distance (Bonus Track)

About Mammoth WVH:

First impressions last a lifetime. Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his debut album – scheduled for release in 2021 via EX1 Records as a part of his partnership with Explorer1 Music Group. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, Wolfgang prepares to step into the spotlight with his own brand – Mammoth WVH – for the very first time now.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.