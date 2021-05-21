Pop Songstress P!NK Releases ‘All I Know So Far: Setlist’ Album

International pop icon P!NK has unleashed her documentary “P!NK: All I Know So Far” today via Amazon Prime Video. She also releases the companion project, ‘All I Know So Far: Setlist’ which features live recordings from P!NK’s critically acclaimed and record breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, her highly buzzed about MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech, “Cover Me In Sunshine” featuring daughter Willow as well as her current single “All I Know So Far.” Give it a spin on the platform of your choice — Click here and turn it up!

Watch the lyric video for “All I Know So Far” below.

‘P!nk, All I Know So Far: Setlist’ Track List

1. Just Like A Pill (Live)

2. Who Knew (Live)

3. Funhouse/Just A Girl (Live)

4. River (Live)

5. Just Give Me A Reason feat. Nate Ruess (Live)

6. Time After Time (Live)

7. Walk Me Home (Live)

8. I Am Here (Live)

9. Fuckin’ Perfect (Live)

10. MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech

11. Cash Cash Remix intro/What About Us (Live)

12. Cover Me In Sunshine

13. All I Know So Far

14. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live)

15. We Are The Champions (Live)

16. So What (Live)

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.