Zella Day Releases New Song “Dance For Love” Via Concord Records

Los Angeles, CA’s Zella Day has released her second new song of 2021. Entitled “Dance For Love,” the track, which is out now via Concord Records, follows Day’s critically-acclaimed song “Holocene,” featuring her friend Weyes Blood.

“Dance For Love” is a four-on-the-floor fever dream, decorated with keyboard spangles and guitar flourishes, all anchored by Day’s full-throttle, incredible vocals. The track, which was produced by Jay Joyce (Cage The Elephant, Emmylou Harris), was co-written with another local LA friend – Local Natives’ Ryan Hahn – in addition to longtime collaborator John Velasquez. It also features drums by Autolux’s Carla Azar and bass by Cage The Elephant’s Daniel Tichenor.

Says Day about the song, “I’ve been a longtime admirer of Roy Orbison and so I wrote him a love song. It’s a fan girl tribute to a man way up there up in heaven, which is exactly where I am when I sing ‘Dance for Love.’”

“Dance For Love” is a brilliant glimpse at what is set to be a career-defining musical year for Zella Day, whose songs have amassed millions and millions of streams already. In addition to the duet with Weyes Blood, Day also appeared on Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, covering Joni Mitchell with Del Rey and Weyes Blood in a symbolic passing of the sonic torch from one great LA songstress to the new generation. “Dance For Love” and “Holocene” follow 2020’s EP, Where Does The Devil Hide, produced by Dan Auerbach, and released by Concord Records.

Day will also be playing this year’s Beachlife Festival, taking place in Redondo Beach, CA the weekend of September 10th, 2021. Click HERE for more info.

