‘Supernatural: The Complete Series’ Blu-ray Box Set Review — A Epic Farewell To The Beloved Series!

When we first met The Winchester Brothers, back when ‘Supernatural’ first debuted in 2005, we never could’ve predicted that they would experience such an epic run and what a long, strange trip it’s been! For the past fifteen years, fans of the series tuned in each week to follow the otherworldly adventures of these two ruggedly handsome brothers (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) as they ping-ponged across the country in their undisputedly badass 1967 Chevy Impala. Along the way, the duo would fight against evil in a plethora of forms while protecting the innocent and keeping it’s audience of die-hard fans emotionally invested. That is no small task for any television series, but the creative forces behind ‘Supernatural’ were part of the rare few that were able to solve the code.

It’s no secret that the long-running series has an ultra loyal and extremely vocal fanbase. With that in mind, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment set out to deliver one of the finest and most comprehensive releases ever brought to market with their ‘Supernatural: The Complete Series’ Blu-ray Box Set, available on Blu-ray & DVD on May 25th. The second I laid eyes on the finished product, which weighs in at a whopping 4 lbs. 15 oz., I could immediately tell that the powers that be had invested the time and energy needed to meet the high expectations of the fans. The outer packaging, both simple and stylish, reflects the mood and imagery of the series that we have all grown to love. The iconic logo springs to life as it is set over an eye-catching metallic background (depicting a fiery eclipse) as the cherry Impala as it heads off into the sunset.

The moment you crack open the shell — that’s when the magic happens! Sealed inside the Blu-ray set you will find 58 discs, which contains all 327 episodes of the series (a total run time of 13,700 mins or 228 hours!). The bulk of the content is contained in 7 large Blu-ray cases, each featuring unique shots from the series on the back of the cases, while the covers stay consistent to tie the packaging together. It’s important to note that the Blu-ray version of the box set does indeed contain the all important digital codes for those watching on the go.

My favorite feature of the box set, aside from the hours of kickass storytelling, is the accompanying 68-page booklet that features iconic stills and amazing behind-the-scenes snapshots from the show’s epic run. It begins with two heartfelt letters, penned directly to the “SPN Family,” from series creator Eric Kripke and producer Bob Singer. While these two creative powerhouses may have reached the end of the road with this series, it’s amazing to see the impact it has had on them, and to see them share their appreciation to the fans who have served a major part of the lifeblood of the series. The booklet is rounded out with episodic and special feature breakdowns with a smattering of series-spanning images, set designs, conceptual artwork, and more thrown in for good measure.

A huge selling point for this release is that it is absolutely chocked full of bonus content that will allow fans to take the deepest of dives into the beloved series. Each season contains its own unique set of special features that range from behind-the-scenes footage to “making of” segments, to gag reels and beyond. One of the most intriguing elements is titled ‘The Devil’s Road Map,’ which is an interactive map of the United States that serves as a guide to urban legends and facts relating to each episode. However, it’s the special Blu-ray bonus disc dedicated to the final season of the series that was a true standout for me and brought everything full circle. Titled ‘Supernatural: The End of The Road’, this disc serves as the ultimate sendoff to the series. Featuring multiple chapters, it focuses on the history of the series, it’s evolution, and the undeniable impact that it had on creators, cast and crew. Simply put, it’s one of the rare retrospectives that packs an emotional punch!

If you are already a fan of the series, ‘Supernatural: The Complete Series’ will serve as the perfect centerpiece for your collection. If you’re just discovering the series, then the set will serve as the ultimate jumping off point for what will soon become your new favorite series!

In celebration of the box set release, Warner Bros. sweetened the pot by providing Icon Vs. Icon with some amazing custom-crafted ‘Supernatural’-themed confectionary wonders from Valerie Confections. Founded in 2004 in Los Angeles by chocolatier Valerie Gordon and partner Stan Weightman Jr., Valerie Confections was quickly recognized as one of the top artisan confectioners in the country. Entirely self-trained, Valerie started her namesake company with six flavors of chocolate-dipped toffee, quickly gaining an ardent following for her modern interpretation of classic chocolates and confections, elegant gift packaging, and commitment to using the very best, all-natural ingredients.

While romance was typically a byline in the hit series, the Winchester boys certainly had a unique assortment of relationships throughout their daily demon hunting adventures. While some couplings couldn’t end soon enough (we’re looking at you, Becky), others gave us a dopamine hit that left us giddy with euphoria. Our custom, themed chocolates from Valerie Confections was the perfect indulgence to enhance the romantic highs and get us through the most cringe worthy connections as we binged all 15 seasons.

With such a marvelous variety to sample, choosing a favorite would be like choosing between Dean and Sam – practically impossible! Obviously, the cleanly printed symbols were enough to draw my attention, but the flavors and textures were what blew me away. The silky chocolate ganache in each truffle was a perfect balance of essence and chocolate, and was a dreamy melt in your mouth experience that could only be described as other worldly. We all know berries and chocolate are an iconic couple, but the Black & Blue truffle was a flawless example of an untouchable relationship. In addition to the truffles, six delectable toffee squares were also included. As a self proclaimed toffee fiend, each snappy bite, so decently enrobed in rich chocolate, tasted like it had been crafted by actual celestial beings. The ginger toffee was by far the most unique toffee I’ve ever tasted. Sweet, spicy, rich, and decadent, this one is going to be dream walking through my dreams for days to come!

Check out everything Valerie Confections has to offer by visiting their official site at www.valerieconfections.com. Connect with them on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

‘Supernatural: The Complete Series’ will be available on Blu-ray & DVD on May 25th from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.