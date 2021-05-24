Experience the enormously popular animated feature THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE like never before! In celebration of the film’s 35th anniversary, ‘The Transformers: The Movie’ has been meticulously re-restored from a cleaner-than-ever, brand-new 4K transfer of the original 35mm film elements. Fans now can immerse themselves in this thrilling animated adventure with stunning picture quality for the optimal home entertainment experience, in 4K UHD for the first time.

On August 3, 2021, Shout! Factory, in collaboration with eOne, a Hasbro company, celebrates the 35th anniversary of this iconic movie with a brand-new North American home entertainment release. Available for the first time on 4K UHD, THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE 35th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook (4K UHD + Blu-ray set) comes with highly collectible SteelBook packaging that features striking new key art by celebrated comic artist Matt Ferguson, an all-new 4K transfer of the movie in widescreen with HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the film in HD full frame on Blu-ray, immersive bonus content including never-before-seen feature-length storyboards, plus 4 exclusive art cards. Fans who pre-order from shoutfactory.com will also receive a limited-edition 18”x24” lithograph with new art by Matt Ferguson, while supplies last.

On September 28, 2021, Shout! Factory will also issue two additional 35th anniversary editions of THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE —a standard 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo pack, and a Blu-ray + DVD combo pack. THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE 35thAnniversary Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo pack includes the all-new 4K transfer of the movie in widescreen alongside the HD full frame version and new bonus material. THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE 35th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray + DVD combo pack features the movie in HD full frame on Blu-ray as well as a widescreen edition on DVD, alongside new bonus material. These configurations will be available for pre-order later this summer from Shout! Factory.

Under license from Shout! Factory, THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE SteelBook and standard 4K UHD will also be released in the UK this September.

Whether reliving the excitement from childhood or discovering this animated feature for the first time, THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE 35th Anniversary Edition is a must-own for fans and collectors and makes the ultimate fan gift!

THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE 35th Anniversary Edition

Featuring the newly restored movie from a new 4K transfer of original film elements

Special Bonus Content:

• *New Feature-Length Storyboards, including deleted, alternate and extended sequences

• *New Fathom Events 30th Anniversary Featurette, including Stan Bush’s acoustic performances of “The Touch” and “Dare”

• ‘Til All Are One – A comprehensive documentary looking back at THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with members of the cast and crew, including story consultant Flint Dille, cast members Gregg Berger, Neil Ross, Dan Gilvezan, singer/songwriter Stan Bush, composer Vince Dicola and others!

• Audio Commentary with Director Nelson Shin, story consultant Flint Dille and star Susan Blu

• Featurettes

• Animated Storyboards

• Trailers and TV Spots

*exclusive to the Limited Edition SteelBook and 4K UHD releases

Movie Synopsis: The AUTOBOTS, led by the heroic OPTIMUS PRIME, prepare to make a daring attempt to retake their planet from the evil forces of MEGATRON and the DECEPTICONS. Unknown to both sides, a menacing force is heading their way – UNICRON. The only hope of stopping UNICRON lies within the Matrix of Leadership and the AUTOBOT who can rise up and use its power to light their darkest hour. Will the AUTOBOTS be able to save their native planet from destruction or will the DECEPTICONS reign supreme?

THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE is co-produced and directed by Nelson Shin; produced by Joe Bacal and Tom Griffin; supervising producer, Jay Bacal; executive producers, Margaret Loesch and Lee Gunther; music score by Vince Dicola and Ed Fruge.

ABOUT THE FILM:

THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE has captured a special place in the hearts of millions and has been a staple in the pop culture zeitgeist since it premiered in theaters 35 years ago on August 8, 1986. Featuring memorable characters – the heroic AUTOBOTS, villainous DECEPTICONS and UNICRON, thrilling action and a heartfelt storyline, THE TRANSFORMERS – THE MOVIE is a cultural touchstone that spans generations. Beloved by legions of fans, this full-length animated adventure boasts the voice talent of Orson Welles in his final voice acting role and an all-star voice cast that includes Peter Cullen, Eric Idle, Casey Kasem, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Stack and Frank Welker.