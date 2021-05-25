Stone Temple Pilots To Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop’ With Super Deluxe Edition!

Stone Temple Pilots embraced experimentation and open-mindedness to record the band’s third album, 1996’s Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop. Released on March 26, 1996, the album is a pitch-perfect amalgamation of the band members’ musical personalities, yielding three #1 hits – “Big Bang Baby,” “Lady Picture Show,” and “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart.”

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Rhino has announced the upcoming release of a newly remastered version of Tiny Music… expanded with unreleased studio and live recordings.

TINY MUSIC… SONGS FROM THE VATICAN GIFT SHOP: SUPER DELUXE EDITION will be available on July 23 for $79.98. The 3-CD/1-LP set includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of early versions, instrumentals, and alternate takes along with a complete concert recording from 1997. On the same day, the music will be made available both digitally as a 2-CD Deluxe Edition. The remastered original album will also be available as a single CD. The previously unreleased “Alternate Version” of “Big Bang Baby” is out today on all digital download and streaming services. Click HERE to listen now.

A limited edition TINY MUSIC… bundle is now available to pre-order at www.stonetemplepilots.com which includes copy of the Super Deluxe Edition along with a bonus 7-inch vinyl single of “Big Bang Baby” that replicates the artwork of the original CD promo single from 1997. This exclusive bundle is limited to 1,000 copies.

Scott Weiland, Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz recorded Tiny Music… at a home studio tucked away in California’s Santa Ynez Valley with Brendan O’Brien, who also produced the band’s two previous albums, Core and Purple. The 25,000-square-foot house became a muse for STP, who recorded in different rooms – from the attic to the garden – and used the expansive space to experiment with new sounds.

Along with a newly remastered version of the original album, both Deluxe Editions feature 15 unreleased tracks that pull back the curtain on the creative process. Those include early versions of nearly every song on the album with nacent incarnations of “Tumble In The Rough,” “Pop’s Love Suicide” and “Seven Caged Tigers.” The selections also feature an alternate take for “Big Bang Baby,” and a percussion mix of “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart.” There’s also instrumentals for “Ride The Cliché” and “Adhesive,” plus the unreleased “Kretz’s Acoustic Song.”

An exclusive feature of the Super Deluxe Edition is a previously unreleased live recording of the band’s March 14, 1997 concert in Panama City Beach, Florida. STP is dialed in from start to finish, delivering blistering takes of songs from the new album (“Tumble In The Rough” and “Big Bang Baby”), as well as hits from their earlier records (“Vasoline,” “Plush” and “Interstate Love Song.”)

TINY MUSIC … SONGS FROM THE VATICAN GIFT SHOP: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

3-CD/1-LP Track Listing:

Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster

“Press Play” “Pop’s Love Suicide” “Tumble In The Rough” “Big Bang Baby” “Lady Picture Show” “And So I Know” “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” “Art School Girl” “Adhesive” “Ride The Cliché” “Daisy” “Seven Caged Tigers”

Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes

“Press Play” – Full Length Version * “Pop’s Love Suicide” – Early Version * “Tumble In The Rough” – Early Version * “Big Bang Baby” – Early Version * “Lady Picture Show” – Early Version * “And So I Know” – Early Version * “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” – Early Version * “5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl)” – Early Version * “Adhesive” – Instrumental * “Ride The Cliché” – Instrumental * “Seven Caged Tigers” – Early Version * “Big Bang Baby” – Alternate Version * “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” – Percussion Mix * “Art School Girl” – Jaw Harp Version * “Kretz’s Acoustic Song” *

Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)

“Crackerman” * “Meatplow” * “Tumble In The Rough” * “Vasoline” * “Wicked Garden” * “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” * “Plush” * “Big Empty” * “Interstate Love Song” * “Lady Picture Show” * “Unglued” * “Big Bang Baby” * “Dead & Bloated” * “Sex Type Thing” *

* previously unreleased

Bonus “Big Bang Baby” 7-inch

Included with www.stonetemplepilots.com preorder, limited edition of 1,000 units

Side 1

“Big Bang Baby”

Side 2

“Daisy”

