Florida Georgia Line Announces Dates For ‘I Love My Country Tour’ 2021

The wait is over – global superstars Florida Georgia Line are returning to the road this fall with their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021, presented by Old Camp and sponsored by T-Mobile. Produced by Live Nation, tickets go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (local) here.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”

Headliners of massive arenas, stadiums, back-to-back Las Vegas residencies, and even hosting their own music festival, FGL Fest, the larger-than-life performers last crisscrossed the country with their SOLD-OUT 2019 CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR. Deemed “MEANT TO BE… SEEN LIVE” (Billboard), they’ve played to over FOUR MILLION fans since their 2012 breakout. Kicking off the much-anticipated tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA, on September 24, FGL has invited Russell Dickerson as direct support, plus Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as openers on all dates. The 29-stop trek wraps November 20 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, with additional details here.

FGL’s fan club, FGL Lifers, has first access to presale tickets this Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. (local). Citi is the official presale credit card of the I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning next Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. (local) until Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. (local) through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. T-Mobile customers can get access to premium ticketing at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour.

Announced dates, cities, and venues of FGL’s I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021:

SEPTEMBER

24 | Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

25 | New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

26 | Houston, TX – Toyota Center

30 | Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

OCTOBER

1 | Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

2 | Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7 | Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 | Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9 | Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

14 | Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

15 | Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

16 | St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 | Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

22 | Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

23 | Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

28 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

29 | Chicago, IL – United Center

30 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

NOVEMBER

4 | San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5 | Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6 | Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

7 | Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

11 | Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

12 | Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

13 | San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

16 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena

17 | Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

19 | Portland, OR – Moda Center

20 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

The acclaimed duo just added two new RIAA certifications to their name, earning 2X PLATINUM “Anything Goes” and GOLD “Long Live.” They scored another accolade last Sunday (5/23), being named Top Country Duo/Group at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, before appearing on ELLEN today (5/26). Performing forever ballad “Always Gonna Love You” for the first-time from their fifth studio album, LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records), watch the TV debut here.

Fans can hear this song and more when FGL offers a preview of their upcoming tour headlining a can’t-miss Encore Drive-In Nights concert on June 12. “The boys are back and ready to share their music,” applauds Taste of Country, while Sounds Like Nashville urges, “Load up the car and party while in park!” The one-night-only event featuring special guests Nelly, Chase Rice, and Rachel Wammack, will simultaneously be broadcast to hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and select cinemas across the U.S. and around the world. Tickets and additional information can be found at encorenights.com/fgl.

