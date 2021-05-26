THE OTHER LA Premiere Official Music Video for Debut Single “Waiting on the Rain”

The Other LA, which recently signed to FREAK MACHINE RECORDS, has premiered the official music video for their debut single, “Waiting On The Rain.”

“I wrote this song when I was living in a confusing time in my life. It’s about

waiting for the perfect time to escape and find your purpose in life. If you’re not

happy in a job, relationship, or location, it’s best to go out and live your best life

instead of living in misery.-” says Aria.

The Other LA is the freshest band to break onto the scene. From packing out venues in their hometown of Nashville, TN, and supporting acts like Halestorm, Lacey Sturm, and Lacuna Coil, TOLA delivers a heavy-hitting, headline-worthy show.

What makes The Other LA stand out is their seemingly effortless ability to connect emotionally with any audience. Aria (lead singer/songwriter) shares her journey of balancing Aspergers and overcoming adversity through her intimate lyrics and raw vocal performances that soar over the crowd. TOLA delivers a full-on musical assault, showcasing their comradery through their showmanship and sense of community within their audience. It’s easy to feel immediately part of

the journey.

The Other LA is on its way to becoming the hottest young rock group to capture listeners worldwide. Their highly anticipated self-titled EP, coming out on FreakMachine Records has a TBD release date in 2021.

