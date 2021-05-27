ASH To Perform Debut Album ‘1977’ In Its Entirety Via Exclusive Online Show On June 5th

ASH have confirmed that they will be playing their beloved debut album 1977 in full during a very special online show set for Saturday June 5th.

Released on Infections in 1996, the band’s platinum selling UK #1 album 1977spawned the hit singles “Petrol”, “Kung Fu”, “Girl From Mars”, “Angel Interceptor”, “Goldfinger” and “Oh Yeah” – all songs that continue to ring out loud at venues and on festival stages to world over.

On Saturday 5th June 2021 at 8pm BST, join Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton, and Rick McMurray for a show like nothing they’ve done before. Tickets are available HERE, with virtual doors opening at 19:45pm BST.

This concert is also available as a Deluxe 30 Day On-Demand Pass. Enjoy the concert as Ash perform it, and as many times as you want afterward, with exclusive access to bonus content. Run with Stabal.com, viewers can watch the concert in-browser or download the Stabal Viewer App to watch on a mobile device, tablet and on their Smart TV.

The online show comes just ahead of Record Store Day 2021 (June 12th), for which the band are releasing an exclusive vinyl, “BBC Sessions 1994-1999”, limited to 1000 copies on bright pink vinyl. This collection really highlights how they grew up in public, from Northern Irish underground garage band, through the years of the mad fame of the number 1 debut album, to the expansion of the line up and sound with the introduction of guitar legend Charlotte Hatherley. Some of these tracks are made available for the first time since they were broadcast 25 or so years ago, and include the voice of the late great John Peel introducing them for the PEEL Acres session in April 1999. Fans are advised to visit https://recordstoreday.co.uk/stores/ in advance to find their local participating shop.

