Orange County Based Duo ASNT Release New Album, “Bleed Like Us: Evolution of Sorrow”

Orange County husband-wife duo, ASNT have just released their new album, “Bleed Like Us: Evolution of Sorrow” across all digital media outlets. Four years in the making, this arresting prog-rock collection ranges from the personal and introspective to stories about science fiction and murder.

Recorded in the band’s home studio (with multi-instrumentalist, Bruce Baldwin at the helm), the pair obsessed over every detail, going back and rerecording parts, remixing and remastering and making their 15-song debut sounding as good as it possibly could be.

An homage of sorts to their favorite rock icons Heart, Rush, Tool, King Crimson, Black Sabbath, and Led Zeppelin, Bleed Like Us showcases vocalist, Christina Baldwin’s soaring voice and multi-instrumentalist, Bruce Baldwin’s versatility as both a musician and engineer.

ASNT is progressive dark hard rock project with hauntingly beautiful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Onstage, Bruce uses live looping to create a unique and dense sound. On record, he is a one-man band (playing guitar, bass, piano and drums), balancing Christina’s powerful voice with heavy riffs and frenetic drumming.

Their devastatingly emotive music is a true testament to their unyielding devotion for one another, which started all the way back when Christina answered a newspaper ad for a vocalist, leading her to Bruce’s door years ago.

Track Suggestions:

In Place of Breathing

In Summation

Beacon Eleven

Bleed Like Us

To stream “Bleed Like Us: Evolution of Sorrow,” visit:

https://asnt.hearnow.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/22mFmd1RCC2ZfDJV0TqKVZ?si=liNXNturSU6To9N-FDbqmg

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/bleed-like-us-evolution-of-sorrow/1560813789

Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/fWz51V0SWfb

Bandcamp: https://asnt.bandcamp.com/releases

Learn more about ASNT via:

http://Asnt.rocks

https://www.facebook.com/asntrocks

https://www.instagram.com/ascentrocks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkIBM8EIz4Gqt_1jKU0ASwA

