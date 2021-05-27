Rock Icon DEE SNIDER To Unleash ‘Leave A Scar’ Album On July 30th!

In 2018, legendary heavy metal vocalist and pop culture pillar DEE SNIDER turned the heavy music world on its axis with his transformative album, For The Love Of Metal. Produced by Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the album re-cemented Dee’s undeniable prowess with its modernized mastery and take-no-prisoners attitude. Three years later, with one of the most collectively tumultuous times society has ever experienced behind him, DEE SNIDER triumphantly returns with his fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, out July 30, 2021 via Napalm Records!

Once again produced by Jamey Jasta with co-production, mixing and mastering by drummer Nick Bellmore, Leave A Scar sees DEE SNIDER & Co. continuing in the invigorated direction of For The Love Of Metal, infusing a dose of classic heavy metal flavor that longtime fans will rush to embrace.

In celebration of the album’s announcement, DEE SNIDER has unleashed the album’s first single, the charging track “I Gotta Rock (Again)”, accompanied by a new music video. The track first premiered yesterday via SiriusXM Liquid Metal. Channeling his years as one of music’s most respected vocalists while harnessing modern flair, DEE SNIDER delivers a headbanging anthem of lifelong dedication to heavy metal – no matter what!

DEE SNIDER says about “I Gotta Rock (Again)”:

“‘I Gotta Rock (Again)’ is the starting gun for this album and the driving motivation behind me returning to the studio to record Leave a Scar. At the end of 2019, I had felt my recording and live performing was over, but I didn’t announce it to the world. I mentally had decided I was done. But the state of things in 2020 had other plans for me. Between Covid and the political state around the globe, I found myself yearning (yes, I yearn) to get back in the studio. In the immortal words of Ice Cube, “I got somethin’ to say!”

Watch the brand new music video for “I Gotta Rock (Again)” below:

Like a scar itself, Leave A Scar is an illuminating plentitude of angst etched in time – serving as a musical refuge and expressive output for Dee. But in turn, this auditory time capsule written to express the anger, unease and pain he experienced during lockdown emerges as not only blisteringly heavy, but relentlessly powerful. Each of the 12 tracks on Leave A Scarnot only further bolster DEE SNIDER’s position as one of the most celebrated frontmen of all time, showcasing that his vocal delivery and commanding swagger is as strong as ever, but that he is nowhere near stopping.

Heads will bang within seconds of the hard-charging opening notes of ultra-catchy album starter and lifer anthem “I Gotta Rock (Again)”, instantly setting the stage for the non-stop onslaught of metallic mainstays to come. Tracks like the brutal “Time To Choose” – featuring the primed guest vocal attack of Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher – and mosh-ready “The Reckoning” showcase the album’s heavy assault, without sacrificing the harmonic goodness evident on tracks like the unrelenting, hooky thrasher “All Or Nothing More” and melodic, metalcore inspired “In For The Kill”. Energetic single of strength “Down But Never Out” encapsulates the chunky riffage and driving drums palpable throughout the album, while searing “Before I Go” provides one of the album’s most massive, memorable choruses and chilling lyrics. The album closes with victorious ballad “Stand”, a call for listeners to take a stand and make their voices heard. If For The Love Of Metal ignited DEE SNIDER’s eminent surge into a new era – Leave A Scar sets it ablaze.

DEE SNIDER says about Leave A Scar:

“By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the ’90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

Jamey Jasta says regarding working with DEE SNIDER again:

“Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most “Dee-hard” SMF’ers will surely love!”

Pre-Order Leave A Scar HERE

‘Leave A Scar’ tracklisting:

1) I Gotta Rock (Again)

2) All Or Nothing More

3) Down But Never Out

4) Before I Go

5) Open Season

6) Silent Battles

7) Crying For Your Life

8) In For The Kill

9) Time To Choose

10) S.H.E.

11) The Reckoning

12) Stand

‘Leave A Scar’ will be available in North America in the following formats:

– CD Jewel Case

– 1LP Gatefold BLACK

– 1LP Gatefold RED

– 1LP Gatefold GOLD (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 400)

– 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER RED/BLUE/WHITE (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 300)

– Dee-Hard 1LP Gatefold Edition RED/BLACK Marbled – LP size Album Art Patch & Slipmat (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 200)

– Dee-Lux Wooden Box Edition: JC, 7″ Single, Leather Wristband, Logo Pin (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 500)

– Digital Album

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.