Spiritbox Debut Official Music Video For “Secret Garden”

Hot on the heels of the long awaited announcement of their debut album, Spiritbox have dropped the official music video to accompany their latest single, “Secret Garden”. Watch the video here or by clicking the image below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Speaking on the release of new track, “Secret Garden” she adds: “I think this is the most scared I’ve been to put out a song, because I realize as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions. I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and Even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation.

‘Secret Garden’ is exciting to me, for this reason. I’m scared but excited, like I’m about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I’m fully embracing that.”

‘ETERNAL BLUE’ TRACK LISTING :

1. Sun Killer

2. Hurt You

3. Yellowjacket feat. Sam Carter

4. The Summit

5. Secret Garden

6. Silk In The Strings

7. Holy Roller

8. Eternal Blue

9. We Live In A Strange World

10. Halcyon

11. Circle With Me

12. Constance

The band are scheduled to perform at a number of major festivals across Europe and the US this year, including:

Aug 28th – Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29th – Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 9th – Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Danville, VA

Sep 25th – Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville, KY

Oct 26 – 29th – Coheed & Cambria S.S. Neverender Cruise, Miami to Bahamas

Nov 11th – Welcome To Rockville Festival, Daytona Beach, FL

Head to Spiritbox.com for tickets & info.

