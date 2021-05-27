Spiritbox Debut Official Music Video For “Secret Garden”

Hot on the heels of the long awaited announcement of their debut album, Spiritbox have dropped the official music video to accompany their latest single, “Secret Garden”. Watch the video here or by clicking the image below and find the track on streaming platforms here.
Speaking on the release of new track, “Secret Garden” she adds: “I think this is the most scared I’ve been to put out a song, because I realize as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions. I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and Even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation.
‘Secret Garden’ is exciting to me, for this reason. I’m scared but excited, like I’m about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I’m fully embracing that.”